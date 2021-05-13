Tucker Carlson’s Enthusiasm for NYC Mayoral Candidate is Undeserved

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Could New York City have a gun-wielding mayor?” a Friday Fox News headline for conservative host Tucker Carlson’s commentary asks. “Little-known candidate Eric Adams could win the Democratic nomination.”

“According to a new poll, Andrew Yang is losing, as of today, to a guy called Eric Adams, who’s the Brooklyn Borough President,” Carlson explained, citing rising crime as the issue New Yorkers care most about, Adams understands, and “smug fussy liberals” have no real answers for.

“Eric Adams is actually serious about fighting crime,” Carlson elaborates. “How serious? He said if he becomes mayor he plans to carry his own gun.”

Said Adams:

“Yes I will, number one. And number two, I won’t have a security detail. If the city’s safe, the mayor shouldn’t have a security detail with him. He should be walking the street by himself. Number three, the hypocrisy of those who are citywide officials who said you shouldn’t have guns in church, those guys that walk in with them – they got guns.”

“Eric Adams later suggested he might have been joking,” Carlson admitted. “But as you just read, he wasn’t joking. He obviously meant that. And normal voters appreciated it. Why wouldn’t they?”

I have a reason why. How about because Adams won’t allow them to do the same thing, and they’re the people most at risk of being victimized by those who ignore citizen disarmament edicts?

Not only do New Yorkers need to jump through bureaucratic hoops and pay fees just to own a gun, but they can also forget about carrying one unless they’re elite and politically connected rich people, celebrities, or, like Adams, one of the “Only Ones.” And good luck getting a refund if your application is turned down.

It’s more than hypocritical that Adams has his gun but he demands citizen disarmament, not just for New York City, but for the rest of the country as well.

“In partnership with Council Member Brad Lander and other community leaders, I invite all students, educators, and allies across New York City to stand up and speak out against gun violence at the March for Our Lives National School Walkout Rally,” Adams declared after the Parkland murders where the on-scene armed “school resource officer” holed up for his own safety while those he was paid to protect were being slaughtered. “At this after-school rally, we will call and write legislators, learn how to speak truth to power, and build a Students’ Bill of Rights.”

That means Adams supports the Orwellian-named “Peace Plan for a Safer America” and all of the infringements and citizen disarmament measures it demands. It also means, if he thinks a “Students’ Bill” is something that men can legitimately create and bestow, that he doesn’t have a clue as to what unalienable rights really are, or what the Constitution requires of those who swear an oath to uphold it.

This is the flyer Adams included with his invitation to skip school:

In fairness, Tucker Carlson is on the mark much of the time, and he didn’t so much endorse Adams as point out the difference between him and wannabe rulers like Bill de Blasio and Yang (albeit with too much gushing for my way of thinking). So I’m not going to sour on the guy over just this. That said, Fox News and Carlson’s team have the resources to check out a politician’s gun stances and you’d think if they were doing a story about it, they’d have done a thorough job.

In reality, whoever gets elected is going to suck on guns — it’s not like Yang’s a pal. But it’s awful hard to sympathize with an idiot electorate that continuously votes to keep itself disarmed, especially when its choices, particularly for higher offices, drag down the rest of us.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.