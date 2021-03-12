NYC ‘Queen’s’ Plea for Unarmed Citizen Intervention Shows Elitist Arrogance

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “After ‘Defunding The Police,’ NYC First Lady Pleads For Citizens To Intervene In Violent Crimes As Assaults Spike,” The Daily Wire reported Monday. The story noted a series of tweets from Chirlane McCray, wife of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urging citizens to place themselves at potential physical risk in the face of hostility and escalating violence.

“As attacks on Asian American communities continue, we’re asking New Yorkers to show up for their neighbors and intervene when witnessing hateful violence or harassment,” McCray pontificated. “I know that can be frightening when you aren’t sure what to do or say, but you can learn.

Intervene against who, exactly?

“Authorities” are keeping who the hate crime perpetrators are close to the vest, making it especially dangerous to get involved if for no other reason than fear of being smeared as a racist for defending against a minority aggressor.

“Fear is a normal feeling when stepping into a confrontation, but being prepared can help,” McCray continues, undeterred by anything so mundane as reality. “I’ll share @iHollaback ‘s 5 D’s, which are easy to remember tactics that we can all use to de-escalate a situation. D is for Distract, Delegate, Document, Delay, and Direct.”

Entitled sociopaths who will punch, stab or shoot you because they feel like it will justify it internally by viewing iHollaback’s wholly unqualified “street harassment” response advice with a “D” of their own, for “Disrespect.” Come to think of it, McCray should have added another “D” for “Duck.”

That’s because her advice doesn’t seem very prudent in a city marked by shootings that had “doubled in 2020 and were up 75 percent last month compared to a year prior.” Big Apple citizen disarmament edicts guarantee the “law-abiding” will be at an extreme disadvantage.

Consider the Sullivan Law, and subsequent New York State edicts and specialized New York City prohibitions. Look at what’s required just to get “permission” to own a gun in that town. Forget about carrying one “legally” unless you’re rich and connected or a celebrity.

Not that Queen Chirlane needs to concern herself with that. She doesn’t need to worry about being “street harassed” or to depend on the kindness of (unarmed) strangers should she find herself being threatened. McCray, hubby, and their royal brood are protected 24/7 by armed security details, and that includes outside the city limits.

Back when he was sticking his toe in presidential waters, de Blasio and the Mrs. were guarded by “at least 10 detectives, including two supervisors, who stayed at the same hotels and ferried the couple around Iowa, South Carolina and other early primary states.” Hizzoner even assigned one of his bodyguards to accompany their son to Yale and “ordered NYPD Executive Protection Unit to move his daughter out of a Brooklyn apartment.”

The curious thing is, between the mayor’s phony budget cuts and his wife’s wholly political pandering, information about reductions in protective detail costs appears to be as guarded as they are. Anybody hear her demand to defund her own security? Or say getting rid of that part of NYPD would be “utopia”?

As for the hapless citizens who pay for it all (and yet somehow always seem to elect elitist violence monopolists to rule over them), the demand that they be rendered defenseless yet still put themselves in harm’s way — to do the job NYPD’s gun law enforcers can’t do — is stunning in its elitist arrogance. It recalls nothing so much as Marie Antoinette’s apocryphal quote when told the people had no bread:

“Let them eat cake.”

You gotta wonder if at any point a people who have welcomed their freedom to be so abused will wake up and repurpose some of those horse-drawn carriages the mayor tried to ban as tumbrels.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.