2021 Bushnell CelluCORE 20 / CORE S-4K Trail Cameras Now Available

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, is excited to announce that new Bushnell trail cameras are now shipping. Available models include the CelluCORE A20 and V20 along with the CORE S-4K No Glow.

The Bushnell CelluCORE is the first cellular trail camera to offer hunters the best of all worlds: proven cellular performance with all the features they want at easy-on-the-wallet prices. CelluCORE is faster than comparable trail cameras – connecting, receiving, and storing high-quality images through a user-friendly app so hunters can expect clear day and night photos sent right to their devices. Other key features include best-in-class battery life, simple set-up, and Bushnell’s rugged reliability.

The CelluCORE A20 (for AT&T networks) and CelluCORE V20 (for Verizon networks) offer 20MP image quality with 1080p video, best in class night range of 80-feet and a less than 1-second trigger speed. Data plans start at $10 per month with no contracts.

Bushnell’s new CORE S-4K offers three best-in-class features: 4K 20 FPS video, 110-foot flash range, and 0.2-second trigger speed. The camera has been optimized with maximum battery life for more time in the field while its compact design helps to maximize concealment.

MSRP is $149.99 for the CORE S-4K No Glow and $129 for the CelluCORE A20 and V20. To learn more about these or other Bushnell trail cameras, visit www.Bushnell.com.

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable, and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing, and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.