43 Amicus Briefs Filed In Support OF NRA-ILA Backed 2A Case

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Earlier this year, the Supreme Court decided to hear the NRA-ILA-backed case challenging New York’s restrictive concealed-carry-licensing regime. And just last week, NRA-ILA filed the opening brief in this crucial case, which is located here.

Today, NRA-ILA applauds the 43 amicus briefs filed supporting this case. Among these groups, NRA-ILA is heartened to see support from numerous elected officials including 176 Members of the U.S. House of Representatives led by Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY-22), 25 U.S. Senators led by Sen. Ted Cruz (TX), 26 Attorneys General led by Mark Brnovich (AZ) and Eric S. Schmitt (MO), and Governor Greg Abbott (TX).

NRA-ILA greatly appreciates this outpouring of support. These amicus briefs come from all types of groups and individuals interested in protecting the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. This support demonstrates the deeply held belief in this country that the Second Amendment is for all law-abiding citizens, not just the select few who are deemed worthy by the state, and does not stop at your front door.

To view the full list of amicus briefs that have been filed in this case, please click here.

The case is captioned New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen.

