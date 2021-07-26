Did Resident Biden Declare War On Heller? ~ VIDEO

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Joe Biden has long been a foe of the Second Amendment. His push for bans on modern multi-purpose semiautomatic long guns over the years has been a prime example. But the extent of his anti-Second Amendment extremism has long been well-disguised, partially because he played one group of gun owners against other groups.

That being said, his recent comments at an Ohio town hall deserve the notice of Second Amendment supporters. Why? Because during his rant about those who oppose his desire to place an arbitrary 10-round limit on magazine capacity, he all but expressed a desire to overturn the landmark Heller case.

There it is. Biden outright says he wants to ban handguns. He also says crime is down, which is an utterly insane lie. pic.twitter.com/H5eJeKJGpO — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 22, 2021

Make no mistake about it, Heller poses a significant threat to proposed gun bans, not to mention current ones.

The Duncan case in California took out the standard-capacity magazine ban using Heller’s “common use” standard. This also can extend to the long guns Biden wants to ban as well, which United States District Judge Roger T. Benitez already has done.

We’ve discussed how the facts and numbers have blown up the case for gun bans before, and the latest figures available from the Justice Department only reinforce just how little logic there is behind the bans proposed by Eric Swalwell and Beto O’Rourke. That being said, Second Amendment supporters know all too well that anti-Second Amendment extremists are not driven by logic, they’re motivated by emotional trauma (in the more understandable cases) or a strong dislike of those who wish to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

Whether it is a person who is grieving a victim of a mass shooting who has channeled that grief into punishing millions of Americans for a horrific act they did not commit or a cynical activist who seeks power, the fact that the Second Amendment protects firearms commonly owned for lawful purposes – including self-defense – has become a huge hindrance to their agenda. This is why anti-Second Amendment extremists are eager to dump the Heller ruling. Overturn it, and they can ban guns to their heart’s content.

The current composition of the Supreme Court makes the overturning of Heller unlikely. That said, it assumes that the court is not packed, which many on the Left are vowing in the wake of rulings not related to Second Amendment issues. You can bet that if the Second Amendment becomes grounds to strike down gun and magazine bans or “may issue” concealed carry laws, that those cries will get louder.

At that point, Second Amendment supporters will need to work very hard. The only way to protect those rulings will be to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists at the federal, state, and local levels via the ballot box as early and as often as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.