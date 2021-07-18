New Assaults on Your Second Amendment with David A Keene ~ VIDEO

GunFreedomRadio EP294 The New Assaults on Your Second Amendment with David A Keene.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Our guest today is David A Keene. David is the Editor at Large of The Washington Times. He has served as President of the National Rifle Association, Chairman of the American Conservative Union, and during college, Chairman of Young Americans for Freedom.

He has worked as Special Assistant to Vice President Spiro Agnew, Executive Assistant to U.S. Senator Jim Buckley in charge of the first Supreme Court campaign finance reform fight, Southern Regional Manager for Reagan for President ’76, and National Political Director for Bush for President ‘80.

David wrote a column in The Hill for 13 years, The Boston Herald for a decade, and in 2016 he authored the book Shall Not be Infringed: The New Assaults on Your Second Amendment.

1) Obama tried to take our guns when you were President of the NRA, what lessons should we learn from that?

– (Biden was in charge of that initiative)

2) So why didn’t Biden’s gun views come out in the election?

– (it did, but the anti-gun groups had targeted messaging)

3) You have served in DC with a variety of people over the years. As someone who has a keen lens into the political process, can you shed any light on what is happening today in DC?

4) What can listeners do?

5) Is the NRA prepared to battle?

6) You wrote the book Shall Not Be Infringed: The New Assaults on Your Second Amendment when Hillary was running for President, in part to educate people on what was happening with our 2A Rights. With all of the misinformation out there about our Rights, where can we find good solid factual information these days?

– (shows like yours! gun groups! attend Friend’s Dinners and most of all … take your kids and their friends and your friends to the gun ranges and hunting)

