Safariland CADRE Member KC Eusebio Wins First Place at 2021 Bighorn Classic

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, today announced that Safariland CADRE member KC Eusebio won First Place Overall at the 2021 Bighorn Classic, held June 24-27 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“The Bighorn Classic was a challenging match with deceivingly difficult shots and physical courses of fire at 5,000 feet of elevation,” Eusebio said. “I loved that my Safariland 015 holster gives me the option to lock my pistol prior to an explosive movement so that I know my firearm is always secure. I can draw my pistol locked without missing a beat and get on target as fast or as controlled as I need. Big thank you to my Safariland family for supporting me in my endeavors.” “First Place in the Bighorn Classic is a significant achievement,” said Christina Rhine, Digital-Social Media Manger at Safariland. “Eusebio continues his winning streak and Safariland is thrilled to be a part of his success. Safariland builds the best retention holsters available for duty and competition, and we value the practical experience of team members like Eusebio to shape the future of our holster line.”

Eusebio’s next match will be the Georgia State Championship in Dawsonville, Georgia September 25, 2021.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit www.safariland.com.

For media resources and information, please visit the www.safariland.com/media-center.