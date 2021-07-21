Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Houston, Texas – -(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. LawShield, industry leader, and America’s largest provider of Legal Defense for Self Defense services, recently provided educational seminars to range owners and firearms instructors across Texas regarding constitutional carry.

In response to Governor Abbott signing recent legislation into law, U.S. LawShield Independent Program Attorneys explained how the law will impact Texas gun owners when it goes into effect on September 1, 2021.

“Arming Texas range owners and firearms instructors with crucial information about constitutional carry is vital in keeping folks on the right side of the law,” said P.J. Hermosa, CEO of U.S. LawShield. The Independent Program Attorneys of U.S. LawShield are well-versed in the recently passed legislation in Texas. “The seminars un-complicate constitutional carry for our valued partners who sell firearms and educate gun owners because constitutional carry doesn’t mean that anyone can just carry a gun – you must meet the requirements of the law. If not, then you are now a criminal,” he added.

The U.S. LawShield Constitutional Carry Seminars took place in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

“Experienced in firearms law, U.S. LawShield Independent Program Attorneys Richard Hayes and Emily Taylor presented the information to close to 400 of our trusted industry partners in the face-to-face events,” said Hermosa. “We are proud to arm and educate firearms instructors and range owners across Texas with the information and tools they need to serve their customers and inform people about gun legislation and how it affects them.”

The U.S. LawShield Texas Constitutional Carry Guide was prepared by the Independent Program Attorneys who have protected tens of thousands of law-abiding gun owners over the past decade. The 28-page guide breaks down the essential information gun owners need to know and un-complicates the new law in an easy-to-understand way. Download the free U.S. LawShield Texas Constitutional Carry Guide here www.uslawshield.com/txcarry.

For more details on U.S. LawShield and what constitutional carry means for gun owners, visit the website at www.uslawshield.com/txcarry.

About U.S. LawShield

Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good™ by educating our 690,000+ members and 6,000+ industry partners in self-defense law, empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence, protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense.

For more information on U.S. LawShield and its legal defense for self-defense programs, visit the website at www.uslawshield.com.