A “Red Flag” Case – Florida Man’s Rights Virtually Disappear

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- President Biden and his Attorney General, Merrick Garland, have championed “red flag” laws that authorize courts to temporarily prohibit individuals from possessing or accessing guns based on unproven and uncorroborated allegations by family members, coworkers, law enforcement officers, or others. A key feature of these laws is an initial order that is imposed “ex parte” – without notice to the affected person, where he or she has no opportunity to attend or contest the allegations.
The model legislation prepared by the Biden Administration authorizes such an initial order, together with a concurrently issued warrant “authorizing a law enforcement agency to search the person of the respondent and any such place for firearms and to seize any firearm.” The gun ban and confiscation remain in place until a second court hearing (for a final order) occurs, which may be weeks later. Only with respect to this hearing does the person have the right to due process – to advance notice of the hearing, and to appear, challenge the basis for the order, and present their own evidence.
The NRA, as have other critics, has voiced concerns over the lack of due process, impact on civil liberties, the flimsy standards, and a process that is slanted towards the issuance of an order. Supporters dismiss these concerns; after all, the ex parte order (and concomitant loss of gun rights and personal property) is technically temporary, and the lack of notice and an opportunity to appear are rectified during a later hearing on notice.
A recent case in Florida illustrates one of the many issues with these orders.
On May 31, 2020, officers of the Lakeland, Florida police department petitioned for a “risk protection order” under that state’s “red flag” law against E.P. Officers took E.P. into custody and seized his firearms and ammunition. The ex parte order served on E.P. instructed him that the hearing on the final risk protection order (RPO) was scheduled for June 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. “in the court facility located at 255 N. Broadway Ave., Bartow, FL.” This date, time and place were confirmed on June 3 by the police department’s attorney, and again in a court notice issued prior to June 12.
E.P. presented himself at the appointed date and place at 1:30 p.m. and waited until 3:00 o’clock. He testified that “he was not let into the courtroom, nor was he aware that the hearing would take place virtually or how to attend.” In fact, the hearing was held as a remote video conferencing event, without notice of this change to E.P. At that hearing, the court determined, incorrectly, that E.P. had “elected not to attend” and entered an RPO against him. E.P was prohibited from having custody or control of, or purchasing, possessing, receiving, or attempting to purchase or receive, a firearm or ammunition for up to a year, and was required to surrender any guns or ammunition not already in the custody of the police to law enforcement.
This isn’t too surprising. Florida news sources analyzing RPO cases in two Florida counties found that such petitions were overwhelmingly likely to result in an order against a defendant, with judges granting the orders in 90% of all cases. Fewer than two in ten respondents had been represented by counsel – these proceedings are civil in nature, so respondents aren’t eligible for assistance from public defense lawyers.
E.P. appealed the order against him on the basis that it was made without giving him an opportunity to appear or notice that the proceedings would take place by means other than those designated in the court’s official documents. The state law, Fla. Stat. Ann. § 790.401(3)(a) and (b), mandates that a court “must issue a notice of hearing” to the affected person, and may issue a final order “[u]pon notice and a hearing on the matter.”
It was not until August 13, 2021, that the court’s order was invalidated. A unanimous panel of the appellate court ruled that E.P.’s due process rights were violated by the failure to notify him that the final hearing would take place virtually instead of in the court facility listed in the ex parte order. Citing Florida caselaw, the court observed that “[p]rocedural due process requires both fair notice and a real opportunity to be heard … at a meaningful time and in a meaningful manner.” The lack of proper notice deprived E.P. of his right to be heard and accordingly, the order “must be reversed.”
The case highlights the weakness of a model predicated on the presumption that persons named in a petition are dangerous, and that it is, therefore, appropriate to strip them of their rights and property without notice or a meaningful opportunity to respond until after the fact. E.P. was obligated to spend time and money to undo the trial court’s blunder and even so, there is no indication in the case report that he had his property or his gun rights restored prior to the appellate court ruling.
The case is E.P. v. Lakeland Police Dept., No. 2D20-2121, 2021 WL 3573015 (Fla. Dist. Ct. App. Aug. 13, 2021).
About NRA-ILA:
Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org
This particular statute violates the 14th Amendment by not putting the petitioner under the same accountability as the respondent. If the gun owner has their property conscripted, then the petitioner should be held liable for storage fees and rental. Under the 5th Amendment, you cannot “be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.” Weapons rentals at Velucia Top Gun are: Handgun: $17/Hour Semi-Auto Rifle: $22/Hour Short Barrel Rifle: $30/Hour Of course, once they leave my property, each weapon shall be inspected by a professional… Read more »
So it happened in FLORIDA A GOP CONTROLLED RED STATE
Shows the “Right” care no more about rights than the “left”
That’s a reach, Comrade. But you Lefties like reaching…around.
The lefty’s point on the GOP state is correct. You respond in your typical “christian” fashion with derogatory homosexual references. No images of buggery?
Figures you openly fellate leftists on AmmoLand now.
“ABOLISH THE USA!” -APG, LOLibertarian
DO NOT encourage him.
Florida is a representative controlled sunshine republic and under the Constitution all rights are subject to habeas corpus; making them a privilege. The law engages habeas corpus at the request of the petitioner. IF the petitioner perjures themselves, then they are subject to State statues and 18 U.S. Code § 241 – Conspiracy against rights. If they conspire against the gun owner’s rights, they can be imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse… Read more »
“Take the guns first, due process later” Looool
Can always join the convention of states along with those gun grabbing Rinos and get control of satans cabal,
Looooooooool
Doesn’t matter which cabalist you vote for because every one of them is out to steal our rights, they are above the law, unaccountable actors, Hollywood, all of it, staged theater at the expense of bleating sheep.
NRA hypocrites endorsed C. McCarthy’s HR2640 to make countless veterans ‘prohibited persons’, a form of Red Flag. No ‘adjudication’ let alone true due process viz Fair Trial By Jury Of One’s Peers. You scored it a ‘pro-gun’ vote, then acted shocked, SHOCKED it’s ‘abused’! Then you ran ads on veteran sites to sucker them out of cash to ‘fix’ what you did – ‘protection’ racket but the vics really think you protect them.
NRA Delenda Est
is prob’ly for the best.
Cool thing, we don’t have to do anything. Your corruption & stupidity did it for us.
Among the many other forms or Red Flag you have pushed:
GCA’68, which also requires out of business gun dealers to turn in their de facto gunowner registration lists to AFT.
Government-conducted “background checks” – de facto registration.
“Fix” NICS.
You winked at Lautenberg to let judges hand out DVROs & ‘prohibited personhood’ like candy.
NRA has NO ROOM to grouse against Red Flag statutes; the NRA stood IN SUPPORT of this kind of infringement!
…JUST AS THEY HAVE STOOD IN SUPPORT OF EVERY OTHER INFRINGEMENT FOR CLOSE TO 100 YEARS!
NRA: Trea$0n from within “Through the years, we’ve had our differences with the National Rifle Association…. Today, we write in praise NRA.” -SF Chronicle 06/15/07 “The VA Tech shootings were a horrific reminder of the gaps in U.S. gun laws. NRA knew its usual opposition to every solution would be unacceptable to the American public so it made this concession.” -Brady Campaign “For the 1st time, HR 2640, if enacted, would impose a lifetime gun ban on battle-scarred veterans.” -Military Order of the Purple Heart 06/18/07 “NRA told members Carolyn McCarthy’s one of the worst gun banners; now NRA crawled… Read more »
The NRA does not support all Red Flag statutes. Your claim ignores the fact they clearly and specifically rejected this statute IN THIS ARTICLE. So did the Florida Supreme Court. The police took action in responding to a report from a family member. Clearly the “family member” is liable civilly and criminally. Were it not for “qualified immunity,” the police and prosecutor would be too for refusing him due process. The NRA is not responsible for the law, much less tyranny of misapplication of the law,
“NRA does not support ALL Red Flag laws.” -Schart
NRA didn’t OPENLY back ALL Red Flags. Just backed precursors for half a century:
GCA’68
Gvt-conducted “background checks” (registration)
Lautenberg DVRO disability by “adjudication”
Carolyn McCarthy’s HR 2640 veterans confiscation law
Helped “pro-gun” Harry Reid “fix” Obamacare to pass by ONE vote.
“Fix” NICS (perfect the dragnet)
NRA paved the way for today’s Red Flags. Can’t p1ss on 1st Principles & expect it not to progress to more virulent forms.