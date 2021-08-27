Biden Arms Taliban & Bans Ammunition Intended for Americans

Springfield, VA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Aidan Johnston, Director of Federal Affairs for Gun Owners of America (GOA), released the following statement today:

The Biden Administration’s failure to competently draw down American forces in Afghanistan has allowed the Taliban to acquire nearly 600,000 American weapons [small arms]. But instead of triaging the Afghanistan catastrophe, and bringing Americans – military and civilian – home, the Biden State Department is trying to score political points.

Biden is once again trying to disarm the American people.

Biden unilaterally, and without a vote in Congress, decided to ban the import of all Russian-made ammunition into the United States.

In the midst of an international embarrassment and humanitarian crisis of Biden’s own making, the Administration announced it would proceed with so-called ‘increased sanctions’ on the Russian Federation.

But, the proposed sanctions on firearm and ammunition exports affect less than 1% of the Russian economy.

It is clear that sanctioning Russia was never the Administration’s only goal. Rather, Americans are the target of Biden’s latest gun control push.

Gun owners are abhorred by President Biden’s direct assault on Americans’ ability to exercise their Second Amendment rights. This administration should be laser-focused on fixing the military, humanitarian, and moral disaster it caused in Afghanistan.

Gun Owners of America mourns for the loss of at least thirteen brave Marines who gave their lives in Afghanistan this week.

