DB Sidekick – The New Diamondback 9-Shot 22lr Budget-Revolver

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Diamondback Firearms, creator of high-quality firearms and industry-leading components, is excited to introduce the Diamondback Sidekick, a 9-shot, single and double action rim-fire revolver with a swing out, interchangeable cylinder.

The Sidekick has a 9-round revolving chamber capacity in both calibers and both cylinders are on a quickly convertible swing-out arm for fast interchangeability allowing the user to switch between standard and magnum power in just seconds and even faster ejection and reloading, which is sure to excite even today’s modern shooters.

The DB Sidekick hits the mark when it comes to combining the all-time sought-after classic cowboy style featuring all your favorite attributes of a modern revolver. The Sidekick is chambered in 22LR with a 9-shot cylinder and comes with an additional 9-shot cylinder chambered in 22Mag, allowing the buyer to enjoy a firearm that is great for self-defense with manageable recoil, hunting small game, pest control, as well as some enjoyable and inexpensive target practice. The Sidekick higher capacity allows for 3 more snakes, rabbits, or soda cans depending on what you’re hunting.

While the Sidekick models an old-school cowboy revolver keeping with that classic look and feel, Diamondback has added features like the cylinder release being incorporated to the old school ejection rod, a cool smooth black Cerakote finish, and checkered polymer grip panels. They also went with a rear integral and a fixed front blade sight. These features are wildly important when you need to be quick on the draw. The Sidekick will initially be offered with a 4.5” barrel having 1:19RH twist, 6 groove rifling. This package weighs in at 32.5 ounces and has an overall length of 9.875.

“Diamondback Firearms cut their teeth in the industry by producing their ultra-compacts DB380 and DB9 pistols and are also well known for their high-quality AR-15 rifles,” says Rachel Maitlitz, Marketing Manager for Diamondback America. “This year, we are working hard to expand our product line and bring new designs to the market. The DB Sidekick is the latest product in the Diamondback lineup and helps expand Diamondback’s product offerings into new areas.”

With a budget-friendly MSRP of just $320, the Sidekick (model DBSK22LMB) is sure to be a popular choice for first-time owners and firearms enthusiasts alike. Diamondback will officially launch the Sidekick on November 22, 2021. Fans can check the official countdown clock as well as a collection of new Sidekick photos on the Diamondback homepage at www.diamondbackfirearms.com.

