Gun Deals: Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm Micro Compact just… $489.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- At Primary Arms, shoppers can pick up the Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm Micro Compact for just $489.99 while supplies last. Compare price here.

A Micro-Compact Carry Pistol With Loads of Rounds On-Board Springfield Armory shook the concealed-carry market with the introduction of its revolutionary Hellcat 9mm, a micro-compact pistol that provides an incredible number of rounds on board, particularly considering how small of a gun it is. Each Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm measures just 6 inches long, has a 3-inch barrel and weighs just over 1 pound. However, in that small package, the gun packs an incredible flush-fit magazine holding 11 rounds of 9mm! The gun even ships with an extended magazine with the ability to hold 13 rounds on board. Barrel length: 3 inches

Overall length: 6 inches

Weight: 1.15 pounds

All-black finish The Springfield Armory Hellcat features a striker-fired operating system and a polymer frame that aids in weight-reduction. Two models of the Hellcat 9mm are available, one with standard, tritium-illuminated night sights and the other with a milled slide ready to accept today’s popular micro reflex sights.

Check out the Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm Micro Compact:

