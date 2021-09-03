Anti-Gun Albuquerque Democrats Introduce “Crime Control” Package Heavy On Gun Control

Mandatory Gun Storage and Magazine Capacity Limits Proposed for 2022 Session

Fairfax, VA – -(Ammoland.com)- Even though their so-called “universal background check” and “red flag” laws have been abject failures, anti-gun state lawmakers are continuing their war on law-abiding gun owners by calling for mandatory firearms storage proposals and limits on magazine capacity to be considered during the 30-day session in 2022.

They are asking Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to make these bills germane to what is typically a budget-only session.

Contact your state lawmakers and the governor’s office IMMEDIATELY and tell them NO MORE GUN CONTROL!

The soft-on-crime policies of Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, Bernalillo County DA Raul Torrez, and progressives in the Roundhouse are to blame for the crime epidemic in Albuquerque — not law-abiding gun owners.

That lawmakers would have the audacity to call for more restrictions on law-abiding citizens while violent criminals run rampant in the state shows how tone-deaf they are and continue to be.

Make your voice heard TODAY! When we are able to obtain the language of the actual proposals, NRA-ILA will be sure to share it with you.

Sincerely,

NRA-ILA

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org