California: Our Safety is Not Governor Gavin NEWSOM’s Priority: RECALL NOW!

California – -(AmmoLand.com)- Right now – even as you are sitting at home on your phone, your laptop, or on your couch watching TV, you have an extraordinary chance to make some big changes here in California. From the comfort of your own home, YOU can send Governor Newsom packing – just open your ballot and vote YES on the Recall.

We are dead last on his list of priorities. Dining on $350 plates of food at an exclusive Napa Valley restaurant is more his style, meanwhile, crime is escalating, fires are raging and he’s doubling down on his assault on the 2nd Amendment. He’s proud that California has the “strongest gun laws in the nation” and is “grateful we have a partner in the White House” to move his gun control agenda. He’s bragged that he signed 15 new gun control bills in 2019 and has pledged he’s not going to “back down from this [gun control] fight.”

This is what we are up against.

Gavin Newsom has been sitting at the top of California’s political food chain since before he was governor, but that silver spoon he’s had in his mouth since birth may be coming back to bite him. His persistent “Do as I say – not as I do” arrogance has left a bad taste in the mouths of us mere mortal folk.

And now that he might actually lose his job, he’s running scared and knocking on the doors of the glitzy and glamorous. They’ve stepped up, dumping millions into his campaign war chest this week. Will his personal sugar daddies in Hollywood – and beyond – save him this time? Let’s make sure they fail – and fail miserably.

Make sure your pre-paid ballot is in the mail before

SEPTEMBER 14, 2021

For more information on the RECALL, CLICK HERE

LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

Two years ago, Governor Newsom signed 15 anti-gun bills into law. When GOC began this legislative session, we were tracking over 20 bills that could impact our gun rights. Even though we have been able to beat back most of them, three bad bills remain that we are actively opposing. They are on the Assembly Floor and can be brought up at any time until the Legislature adjourns on September 10th, 2021. Stay Tuned!

SB 264/Min-D: Prohibits the Orange County Fair and Event Center from hosting gun shows; the bill initially called for this prohibition statewide.

SB 715/Portantino-D : This is a complex mess pertaining to the loaning and transferring of firearms.

AB 1223/Levine-D: Establishes an excise tax on both firearms and ammunition

