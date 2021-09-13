California: Registration for “Assault Weapons” to Re-Open

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The California Department of Justice has announced that they will reopen the registration period of “bullet button assault weapons” from January 13, 2022, until April 12, 2022, due to a federal court order. This time period is reserved for gun owners who had wished to comply with the original registration period that ended in 2018 but were unable to do so due to technical difficulties.

“An individual’s firearms will only be registered if all of the following requirements are met:

The person would have been eligible to register an assault weapon under subdivision (b) of Penal Code § 30900; The person lawfully possessed each assault weapon they seek to register before January 1, 2017; The person verifies under penalty of perjury that they attempted to register the assault weapon prior to the original registration deadline of midnight on July 1, 2018, but they were unable to do so because of technical difficulties during the registration process; and The person timely registers the assault weapon between 9 a.m. on January 13, 2022, and 9 a.m. on April 12, 2022.”

