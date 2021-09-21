RAPS-C Collapsible Stock New From FAB Defense ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- F.A.B. Defense is pleased to announce the collapsible Rapid Adjustment Precision Stock (RAPS-C) to the lineup of AR-15 style rifle stocks. The RAPS-C is in full production and is now available to dealers worldwide.

F.A.B. Defense RAPS-C

The RAPS-C is designed for the precision-minded shooter who wants a full-featured adjustable precision rifle stock with carbine functionality. The RAPS-C was designed in a response to customer feedback that in turn gives added functionality to the already popular fixed rifle length

RAPS stock. Shooters who prefer compact precision rifles will now enjoy an integrated cheek rest and adjustable length of pull (LOP) in a traditional carbine style collapsible stock.

The RAPS-C features a Patent-pending 1 latch system that locks both LOP and cheek rest height with one lever that can be configured for right or left-hand shooters. The RAPS-C also has a LOP memory feature that once set, the adjustable butt-pad will spring out to the same length every time. The RAPS-C also features a concealed Picatinny rail at the bottom of the stock for use with a monopod, a heavy-duty rubber butt-pad with height adjustability, and a retention bolt for determining optimal fit on MIL-Spec or Commercial-Spec Carbine buffer tubes.

Specifications:

Buffer Tube Size: Commercial or MIL-Spec

Weight: 584 g (20.5 oz)

Length: 203 – 235 mm (8” – 9.25”)

LOP Adjust Extension Range: 32mm (1.26″)

Cheek Adjust Height Range: 42mm (1.65″)

Color: Black, OD Green, FDE

MSRP: $235.99

For more information please visit: www.fab-defense.com

About FAB Defense:

F.A.B Defense is the International leader in the development and manufacture of high quality, cutting-edge tactical equipment, and weapon accessories. All F.A.B. Defense products are designed in collaboration with Special Forces and SWAT teams worldwide to provide superior ergonomics, functionality, and durability, reflecting decades of design experience. F.A.B. Defense is a registered trademark of F.A.B. Manufacturing & Import of Industrial Equipment Ltd. F.A.B. Defense is exclusively distributed in the USA by USIQ / The Third Bull & Co.