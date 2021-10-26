High Speed Gear releases the Apex Sling

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- High Speed Gear® is proud to announce their newest product, the Apex™ Sling. The Apex™ Sling is unlike any of its kind, offering a two-point, quick-adjust for rifles, carbines, and comparable sized weapons. The low-profile waterproof pad provides added comfort and durability, which is a highly sought-after feature that keeps the user focused on what matters most. The Apex™ Sling was designed with a patent-pending Double-Tap Slider™, which allows for quick adjustments while also providing two levels of friction to meet user preference.

The mil-spec tubular webbing features Schoeller® Nanosphere® coating, which provides water resistance and rapid drying time. The steel hardware with military-grade coating ensures durability that exceeds the well-past the lifetime of other slings on the market. The Apex™ Sling is compatible with a wide variety of mounting options, is Berry Amendment compliant and hand-made in the USA.

“In a space where most slings share a similar design, details can make all the difference,” explained Daniel Chaney, HSGI® Senior Designer. “Our expert users helped us zero in on features that really matter to demanding users. As a result, the Apex™ is adaptable, comfortable, and reliable, which allows you to focus on the mission.”

The Apex™ Sling is now available for purchase from HSGI® Authorized Dealers or on the High Speed Gear® website.

You can find more details and watch the official product video for the Apex™ Sling at Apex™ Sling.

