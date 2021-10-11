ACTION ALERT! Michigan Knife Rights Act Passed by Committee EMAIL MI Senators TODAY

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Our Michigan Knife Rights Act, HB 4066, was “reported favorably” out of the Senate Local Government Committee with a minor amendment. Thanks to all who emailed committee members. This is Knife Rights’ signature Knife Law Preemption bill which passed the House earlier this year. HB 4066 now moves to the full Senate for a vote.

If you are a Michigan resident, please use Knife Rights’ Legislative Action Center to easily EMAIL Senators and ask them to vote YES on HB 4066: www.kniferights.org/resources/congressweb/#/47

Knife Law Preemption is a Knife Rights criminal justice reform effort that nullifies existing ordinances and prevents new local ordinances more restrictive than state law which only serve to confuse or entrap law-abiding citizens traveling within or through the state. Preemption ensures citizens can expect consistent enforcement of state knife laws everywhere within a state.

Knife Rights drafted the model legislation and passed the nation’s first Knife Law Preemption bill in Arizona in 2010 and has since passed preemption bills in Alaska, Georgia, Kansas, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

