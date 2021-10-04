U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Tomorrow, the Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee is holding a second proponent testimony hearing for Senate Bill 215, the constitutional carry bill. In addition, Senate Bill 185, to guarantee that Second Amendment rights remain protected during emergencies, will receive a fourth hearing and possible vote. If you wish to watch or participate in the hearings, you may find information here. Please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT SB 215 and SB 185.

Senate Bill 215 allows a law-abiding adult who is at least 21 years of age, and legally allowed to possess a firearm, to carry a handgun without first having to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens have the right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. Additionally, this legislation maintains the existing concealed handgun license system, so citizens who still wish to obtain a permit may do so.

Senate Bill 185 declares firearm possession, transportation, carrying, commerce, and training range access, as well as hunting and fishing, to be life-sustaining, essential activities. Both local and state government authorities are prohibited from infringing upon these rights under the guise of a declared emergency, either on a local or state level. Further, the legislation provides legal recourse for people who experience unjust infringements on these essential rights.

Again, please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT SB 215 and SB 185.

