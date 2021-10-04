U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SAR USA by Sarsilmaz, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of firearms, is pleased to announce the new SAR9 Compact pistol. Built on the same platform as the legendary SAR9, it is possibly the most rigorously tested pistol ever developed and is proudly carried by NATO and elite forces around the world.

“The SAR9 Compact was inspired by feedback that we received from elite shooting professionals, dealers and consumers,” said Todd Pearson, COO SAR USA. “We listened to the shooting sports community when they asked for the same incredible durability and performance of the SAR9 in a more compact version.”

Chambered in 9mm, the SAR9 Compact is the perfect balance between a micro and full-size pistol. It’s small and light enough to be easily concealed and comfortably carried, yet has the capacity of a full-size pistol. Other features of the SAR9 Compact include a hammer-forged barrel with a recessed crown for increased accuracy, interchangeable backstrap and side plates, black oxide slide, and comes standard with 15 round magazines with a 10-round option for capacity restricted states. The lightweight polymer-framed, striker-fired, SAR9 Compact points naturally and is a pleasure to carry. With a choice of three insertable back straps to customize fit, a low barrel axis to grip ratio to lessen muzzle climb, and a 20-degree grip angle providing superior control and fast second shot recovery… the accuracy is built in. Couple these features with a safety trigger that is smoother than a double-action revolver and the SAR9 Compact becomes the perfect carry-pistol when you want a round in the chamber. All SAR pistols have a live round indicator.

SAR9 Compact Pistol Specs

Caliber: 9mm x 19

Overall Length: 7.2”

Operating System: Striker-Fired

Barrel Length: 4.0in

Magazine Capacity: 2-15 rd. mags

Width: 1.4in

Height: 5.1”

Weight: 26.8 oz

Case Discharge: Right side

MSRP: – Black: $452.00 / Stainless: $484.00

To learn more about the complete product line from SAR USA by Sarsilmaz, please visit: www.sarusa.com or follow us on Facebook

About SAR USA by Sarsilmaz

SAR USA is the exclusive importer of Sarsilmaz Arms. Founded in 1880 in Istanbul, Turkey, Sarsilmaz produces firearms for 78 nations from its over 1-million square foot, state-of-the-art facilities that have raised the bar for the standard in quality control for firearms manufacturing. They produce arms for NATO and many militaries worldwide. Now they are offering select firearms to the American market via SAR USA.