SilencerCo Announces Release of New Hybrid 46M Suppressor

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SilencerCo is excited to announce the newest addition to their product line, the Hybrid 46M: the world’s first modular large bore suppressor. It is the natural evolution of the original large bore suppressor, SilencerCo’s Hybrid 46, with the added benefit of being modular, giving shooters the option of using it in either a short or long configuration. The Hybrid 46M and all other SilencerCo products are available at SilencerCo Retailers.

Effectively reducing the sound signature of everything from 9mm to 10mm and 5.56 NATO to .458 SOCOM, the Hybrid 46M takes it to the next level for those who want the versatility of the Hybrid 46 with added modularity. It is compatible with virtually every centerfire firearm platform due to its wide range of available attachment accessories.

“The Hybrid 46M is the perfect tool for shooters hoping to suppress a variety of calibers on both pistols and rifles with only one suppressor,” said Dewie Vieira, SilencerCo’s Senior Product Development Specialist. “It’s the first modular big bore suppressor ever; it’s the answer for those who want to suppress every small and large bore caliber.”

The real beauty of the Hybrid 46M, however, is that it allows the shooter to remove the front module, providing a shorter and lighter option that is especially useful on handguns. While SilencerCo’s Omega 36M is still the best modular option for .30 caliber pistols, the Hybrid 46M gives shooters the ability to suppress big bore pistol calibers like 45 Auto and 10MM.

Included in the MSRP of $1,117.00, the Hybrid 46M ships with a multi-tool, a spanner tool, an ASR mount, a .46 caliber front cap and a .30 caliber front cap — everything the shooter needs to get started.

Product Specifications:

Includes Charlie ASR Mount, Charlie .30 Cal Front Cap, and Charlie .46 Cal Front Cap.

Compatible with the Charlie ASR Mount, all Charlie Direct Thread Mounts, Charlie Piston Mount, all Charlie Front Caps, all ASR Muzzle Devices, Pistons and Tri-Lug

Short Configuration: weighs 12.2 oz. & Measures 5.78 inches

Long Configuration: weighs 14.9 oz. & Measures 7.72 inches

Rated for all centerfire pistol and rifle calibers including 45 Auto, 10MM, .450 Bushmaster, .458 SOCOM, .45-70, .338 LM and up to .460 Weatherby Magnum.

Constructed of Titanium, Inconel and 17-4 Heat Treated Stainless Steel

Full-Auto Rated

For more information on the Hybrid 46M visit https://silencerco.com/silencers/hybrid-46m.

About SilencerCo

SilencerCo, based in West Valley, UT is the nation’s leading designer and manufacturer of suppressors. Since our birth in 2008, our dedication to authenticity and innovation has never wavered. Today, we continue to focus on exceptional customer service and industry-leading products; products that are crafted by people with the utmost dedication to our industry. We are hunters, shooters, and gun enthusiasts, just like you. Our innovative and forward-thinking approach has allowed us to give the firearms industry what many said was impossible. This is what drives us to be better—to be the best. Because you—the shooter, the hunter, the Second Amendment lover—deserve the best.