U.S. Lawshield Top 5 Safety Tips For Halloween ~ Legal Defense For Self Defense

Houston, Texas – -(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. LawShield, industry leader and America’s largest provider of Legal Defense for Self Defense coverage, offers five helpful safety tips during the Halloween season.

According to P.J. Hermosa, CEO of U.S. LawShield, “Unfortunately, over the last 20 years, Halloween has consistently been one of the deadliest nights of the year. Combine the typical daily incidents of drinking while driving with everyday property crimes plus estimates that 70% of parents do not accompany their children while trick-or-treating, and the statistics for Halloween are scary.”

Frightening Numbers

People aged 18 and under are involved in an average of 130% more fatal automobile crashes on Halloween night than on any other night of the year.

Pedestrians of all ages are 56% more likely to be killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Property crimes are 24% higher on Halloween.

The most popular time for trick-or-treating is from 6-10 PM—which happens to be the peak time frame for violent crimes.

