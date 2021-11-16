U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-The 600 Series is the next generation of bolt action rifles loaded with premium features. Built to the exacting standards that CZ is known for, these rifles deliver outstanding accuracy at an affordable price. The series includes four unique models, covering a wide range of stock materials, barrel profiles, action lengths, and cartridge combinations. User-friendly options like the adjustable trigger, 60-degree bolt throw, and the ability to swap caliber without a gunsmith using an optional conversion kit adds utility.

Accuracy separates a good rifle from an outstanding rifle, and tack-driving accuracy starts with a great barrel. The CZ 600 rifle barrels are cold hammer-forged, providing smoother, more uniform bores than other manufacturing methods. This translates into smaller groups on target downrange. As a result, select 600 Series rifles deliver 1-MOA or better accuracy at 100m. Better yet, CZ engineers tweaked the 600 Range model’s design, so that it consistently rings out an impressive 0.75-MOA accuracy using factory match-grade ammunition! All barrels are threaded and suppressor-ready so the end-user can add additional accessories.

Another common component of great rifles is superior triggers for improved shot-to-shot consistency. Most of the CZ 600 utilize a user-adjustable, single-stage trigger, the trail utilizes a two-stage trigger. The patented trigger adjustment allows users to customize the weight of the trigger pull without removing the chassis from the stock. The customized weight adjustments are selected on a 4-position dial with trigger weights ranging from 1.3 lbs. to 3 lbs., moving over just ½ lb. per click.

Reliability was a vital consideration in the 600 Series’ design. CZ selected the controlled round feed design for round-cycling consistency in all situations. A quiet, 2-position safety compliments this action, allowing a locked or cycling bolt with the safety on. In the field, this type of safety prevents unintentional opening. However, by depressing the bolt release you can still operate the bolt while the safety is engaged.

Shooters will love the 60-degree bolt throw, a design that increases clearance between the bolt and optic, allowing for larger scopes. In addition, it cycles considerably faster than traditional designs. All models use an oversized bolt knob for improved control with gloved hands.

Optional barrel conversion kits offer the ability to change cartridges (within the same-sized action) by swapping barrels, bolt face, and magazines, without the need of a gunsmith. This lets shooters use one rifle for a wide range of shooting styles. A detachable magazine allows quick mag changes and secure magazine retention, with an optional locking feature. Magazines are designed to have the ability to be topped off through the ejection port for convenience on most models.

The 600 series rifles include four models: Alpha, Lux, Range, and Trail. The 600 Alpha is the versatile hunter’s rifle. Its aluminum receiver and black soft-touch synthetic stock reduce overall weight for field use. It comes chambered in a variety of cartridges from 223 Rem to 300 Win Mag.

Classic wood furniture dresses up the 600 Lux rifle. It includes a steel receiver, wooden stock with Schnabel tip, and an oversized wooden bolt knob. The Lux is chambered for four popular hunting cartridges from 223 Rem to 300 Win Mag.

The 600 Range model is all about accuracy. In addition to the standard 600 series features, these rifles include a steel receiver, heavy barrel, and laminate wood stock with a toolless height-adjustable cheekpiece.

The CZ 600 Trail is a super lightweight rifle built with an aluminum receiver, polymer chassis, and aluminum forend with an M-LOCK interface. The Trail is chambered in 223 Rem or 7.62×39 and uses AR-15 or Bren 2 magazines. It also features familiar AR-15 controls (safety and mag release).

CZ 600 Series Rifles Features:

Steel (ST) and Alloy (AL) Actions Three action size options Three barrel profile options: light, semi-heavy and heavy Accuracy guarantees for all models: 3/4 MOA (Range), 1 MOA (Alpha, Lux), and 2 MOA (Trail) Controlled round feed with short extractor Caliber conversions kit (sold separately) Vertical two-position safety. Safety on (Depress the bolt release and you can cycle the bolt) Adjustable trigger – no disassembly needed, 4 weights 60 Degree Bolt throw Picatinny Rail or Remington 700 scope bases Detachable magazine with optional lock Ability to top off magazine through the ejection port or detachable mag Cocking Indicator



About CZ-USA

Since 1997, CZ-USA has given American shooters and hunters the best firearms the Czech Republic has to offer. In 2019, we completed yet another milestone by producing CZ firearms here in the United States at CZ-USA’s Kansas City, Kansas, facility. With our ever-increasing production capabilities stateside, CZ-USA will continue to improve, innovate, and add to the CZ-USA line-up of high-quality, affordable handguns, rifles, shotguns, and suppressors, plus custom-quality handguns from Dan Wesson.

For more information, please visit WWW.CZ-USA.COM