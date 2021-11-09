Passing of Alan Mossberg ~ O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. Chairman

NORTH HAVEN, C.T., – -(AmmoLand.com)- On November 6th, 2021, Alan Mossberg, Chairman of O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., passed away at his home in Tierra Verde, Florida, surrounded by close friends and family. Alan was 89 years old.

“On behalf of the Executive Team and over 500 US-based employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Alan’s family during this difficult time,” said Doug Bell, Mossberg’s President, and COO. “A great leader, visionary, and champion of bringing high quality, innovative firearms to the masses, Alan was a tireless advocate for gun rights and gun safety while always working to ensure that the American traditions of hunting and shooting sports live on for many years to come. More importantly, Alan was a devoted husband, father, and friend – He will be greatly missed”

Grandson of O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. founder, Oscar Mossberg, Alan started working for the Mossberg organization at a very young age. For the better part of the last 50 years, Alan became a major pillar of the global firearms industry by successfully leading Mossberg to grow into one of the world’s largest and most respected small arms manufacturers.

A staunch proponent of conservation and shooting sports throughout his career, Alan was heavily involved with organizations such as Ducks Unlimited, National Rifle Association, National Shooting Sports Foundation, National Wild Turkey Federation, North American Hunting Club, Sporting Arms, and Ammunition Manufacturers Institute, and the U.S. Olympic Shooting Team. Under Alan’s guidance, Mossberg has been (and continues to be) a substantial contributor to these and other organizations that promote the safe and healthy future of hunting and shooting sports. Alan was also a pioneer in the areas of firearm safety and security. In 1989, Alan directed Mossberg to ship a gun lock with every firearm that the company sold, which is now common practice across the entire industry – his contributions alone help ensure that America’s hunting and shooting traditions are safely passed down from generation to generation.

Alan is survived by a large family, including his children, Iver Mossberg, Jonathan Mossberg, Gretchen (Mossberg) Highsmith and Linnea (Mossberg) Helalat. Iver Mossberg is currently O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. CEO. About O.F.

Mossberg & Sons, Inc. Founded in 1919, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., is the oldest family-owned firearms manufacturer in America and is the largest pump-action shotgun manufacturer in the world.