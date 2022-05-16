Sellmark Acquires INFORCE: Bright Future Ahead!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- With much of the business world static and sheltering through the pandemic, Sellmark has continued to push forward and realize significant business growth. Sellmark is excited to emphasize the company’s growth with the addition of INFORCE, a top-tier lighting solution brand designed to meet the demanding needs of law enforcement, military, security agencies, and citizens.

“We’re excited to add INFORCE to our family of brands. The brand and products are a perfect fit for Sellmark,” stated Sellmark founder and chief executive officer, James Sellers. “We strive to be the number one developer of brands and products for outdoor lifestyles. Given the robust customer base of military, law enforcement and quality-minded customers, the INFORCE brand fits seamlessly with our mission.”

United States made and trusted globally, INFORCE offers branded and OEM products worldwide to producers, distributors, agencies, and consumers. While customers currently employ INFORCE light systems internationally, Sellmark’s global resources ensure INFORCE devices are recognized, accessible, and utilized on all six inhabited continents.

“Since day one, INFORCE has been committed to providing industry-leading rifle and pistol lights and accessories,” said Matthew Wolfe of INFORCE. “We are excited to partner with Sellmark and continue our commitment to quality products for our consumers and military and law enforcement partners.”

Currently, INFORCE produces standalone flashlights and light systems mountable to pistols, rifles, and helmets for every outdoor scenario, from camping and low-light shooting or hunting to high-stakes, close-quarter operations. INFORCE light systems are available with high-intensity LED lighting from 400 to 1,000 lumens, as well as up to 400 Mw infrared illumination for night-vision compatibility.

About Sellmark

Sellmark is dedicated to making brands that sell by producing industry-leading outdoor lifestyle products and brands. Serving more than 50 countries, including retailers in every state across the United States, Sellmark Corporation produces industry leading products including night vision, laser sights, boresights, thermal scopes, tactical rifle scopes, red dot sights, hunting scopes, shooting rests and law enforcement products. To date, Sellmark products and brands have been sold in more than 5,000 locations around the world. Sellmark Corporation includes Sightmark, Pulsar, Firefield, Kopfjäger and BulletSafe. For information about Sellmark Corporation and its brands or products, visit www.Sellmark.com.