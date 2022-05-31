Take Gun Banners Rhetoric Seriously

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- In the wake of a tragic shooting like the one in Uvalde, Texas, one thing is certain to come” The hateful rhetoric from anti-Second Amendment extremists. It’s been the same old, predictably vicious lie that has come since Columbine (or sooner): Because Second Amendment supporters exercise our First Amendment rights to protect the right to keep and bear arms, we are now child-killing domestic terrorists (or worse).
The owner of the company who made the firearm the shooter used to commit the horrific deeds at Robb Elementary School had been labeled an enabler of the murder of children on social media over ads the company ran. That’s a lie, too.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg, of course. It could take a thousand columns to outline all those lies. But Second Amendment supporters need to take the level of rhetoric seriously.
Part of it is simply holding anti-Second Amendment extremists to their own standard. After all, some claimed that Sarah Palin incited Tucson with no more evidence than a symbol laid out on a congressional district in the 2010 midterm elections. That particular blood libel still persists in some quarters.
Crickets made more noise than those same people when someone who intended to carry out a mass shooting at a socially conservative think tank admitted in court that he used the Southern Poverty Law Center’s “hate map” to select his target. But the SPLC never faced any heat for that, certainly nothing near what Palin endured.
And don’t let yourself be gaslit by the likes of Nicolle Wallace, either. The idea that anti-second amendment extremists want to take away guns is not a “frothy delusion” when we actually have people extolling the injustices that England, Australia, and New Zealand inflicted on gun owners for crimes and acts of madness they did not commit.
But at the same time, this rhetoric needs to be taken seriously. These days, we have no idea what sort of permission slip is being signed in someone’s mind because of the words coming from a talking head, a Hollywood celebrity, or even from the White House itself.
Will it be a bank or credit card company CEO deciding to financially deplatform gun-rights groups, gun manufacturers, or FFLs? Will it be an employer who decides to fire someone because they are a member of the NRA? Or could it be something worse? This is a question that is out there these days.
Second Amendment supporters have a very tough row to hoe in beating back attacks on our freedoms. But we should also remember those who smeared us – and protect ourselves by defeating anti-Second Amendment extremists at the federal, state, and local level via the ballot box.
Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.
First they have to come and get your weapons that is not how this will work. That is a battle that the democrats do not want on their resume. It will be socialist campaign like the one used in Australia and Europe and other countries that their politicians became gun grabbers. Remember the United Nations is now involved Biden has yet make the same mistake Obama did by announcing that he has sent the arms treaty back to the United Nations signed which Trump took back. This war on law abiding americans by the democrats is what they want and… Read more »
You frequently describe the situation as if it were Democrats vs Republicans.
U.S. Representative (Republican) Adam Kinzinger, a United States Air Force veteran and currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard, says he is open to an “assault weapon” ban.
“Kinzinger said an ‘extra license’ or ‘extra training’ may be required to own weapons like an AR-15. He also supports universal background checks and ‘red flag laws’’’
https://www.axios.com/2022/05/30/adam-kinzinger-ar-15-ban-gun-control
Jiao Xiden says there is no right to self-defense, your fundamental Rights aren’t absolute (in other words, God didn’t give you your rights, even though God is absolute).
They’re talking about taking away all the guns you like because they’re feeling froggy and they can’t have their one-world totalitarian empire without first disarming everyone… We stand in their way!
And now, a word from 3% founder, Mike Vanderboegh:
that is why I learned to shoot a mile and am working on two keep them off my property
Yes, “they” are talking about taking away semiautomatic rifles.
U.S. Representative (Republican) Adam Kinzinger, a United States Air Force veteran and currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard, says he is open to an “assault weapon” ban.
I wonder if Mike Vanderboegh knows who he will be killing.
civil war was brother against brother
He wouldn’t have been killing Democrat politicians or the people who voted for them. That’s not the “they” who would have tried to take his firearms.
If Mike was still alive, he would be killing rural sheriff deputies in a red state. That’s who “they” are – that’s who will enforce never-ending gun control.
and I dont know a single redneck or hillbilly that will comply
Well, things will get spicy, then, won’t they? Sheriff deputies in rural counties in red states have been enforcing state and federal gun laws for a long time. There is no reason to believe they will stop.
Things would be so much easier if those deputies just refuse to follow orders to enforce unconscionable laws against their fellow countrymen.
i do agree, and yes it may turn into a bloodbath and there is no where near enough police to win that one
Maybe if communities immediately ostracized enforcers who started enforcing these laws, there would be no problems.
If shooting starts, the military will back the enforcers (just like they have before).
i dont think it will be that cut and dry
Some people in the military would desert, but the military would back the enforcers just like at the Battle of Blair Mountain, Bonus Army incident, Wounded Knee (1973), Ruby Ridge, Waco, Katrina, January 6, 2021, etc.
That could all be avoided though, but it would require that people make it known that their support for law enforcement is conditional.
Some Uvalde cops ‘felt like cowards’ for waiting >1 hour to do anything. But they Just Followed Orders.
Felt like cowards? They ARE cowards.
https://people.com/crime/police-officer-talks-about-decision-to-delay-officer-response-to-uvalde-shooting/
I know you have read the history of Mao’s China, Stalin’s Soviet Union, Hitler’s Germany, the Kim family’s N. Korea, Pol Pot’s Cambodia, etc., but many others haven’t and don’t understand that “following orders” to enforce unconscionable laws is the greatest danger to freedom.
The United States is different, but the outcome will only be different if Americans act differently.
Everyone here understands that except Wild Bill’s Oathbreaker cowards.
Maybe if resistance was universal and unified, but cops would go after unsavory characters first, then redneck loners our in the country. Victims would be portrayed as nut jobs, extremists, and of course racists. By the time they started broad sweeps most gun owners would be terrified of seeing their family exterminated as will have been done to so many others. I suspect resistance would be fragments and weak. Beating them requires communication, coordination and a sense of unity. We are not unified and most of us have never talked outside comment section. If we are not a team, how… Read more »
The first victims will be squeaky wheels who will be labeled white nationalist, racist, transphobic deplorables.
That’s when it might be nipped in the bud – any deputy who joined a “task force” to shoot some guy’s dog is ostracized from the community. The others get the message. Peaceful solution.
You don’t know Mike. He would not be, as you put it, killing deputies in red states were he alive. Even assuming he regained his health instead of passing, he was too long in the tooth to wage a guerrilla action. But if we were to suspend reality for a minute and moreover make a big assumption, say, wake up 45 years younger…well then he would be an equal opportunity guerrilla. None of this leftist “kill conservatives” BS.
One, Mike Vanderboegh passed away a few years ago, after a serious decline in health. This quote is real but posthumous.
Two, Kinzinger is NOT a Republican. He’s a RINO, which is a j@ck@$$ in elephant skin. I hope he dies in a plane crash. I’d feel bad for the loss of the plane, but I think it would be a net positive!
The only person who is guilty of murder the shooter next in line was those that fail to protect those children who waited outside, The next in line are the democrats who are using this event and every new event to disarm Americans. There language of hate racism and calls for violence from their party members are responsible for the carnage in there sancuntary run cities. This hate is now spilling over into every small town in America as the democratic party and the Biden administration continue the dismantling of the United States at the pleasure of the communist party… Read more »
we are called raciest for taking up the words of MLK every one has a right to work and earn
Yep, this is all a false flag. How can there be more than a half-dozen mass shootings in the last 3 weeks?? That’s statistically unbelievable!
There is a plan of action by the influencers who are the democratic social party and those so far left that they will never be welcome back as our country men and women. They see the world as flat and have committed themselves to the edge.
It is time to give them a little shove off that edge.
Edge? I was thinking more like a helicopter ride.
Over the edge anyway possible You Know aviation fuel is kind of expensive these days. “Dump Truck”
Actually avgas is more economical if you use a cargo helicopter, I studied snekonomics at the Hans Hermann Hoppe school of anarchocapitalism… and the more commies that you drop, the greater the ROI.
were you in Argentina?
I was with the guys from Chicago. Literally born in Gary, Indiana…
odumber killed your town
Actually, a communist by the name of Richard Gordon Hatcher, former mayor of Gary, wrecked the place. By the time I was 18, it was FUBAR. He’s cut from the same cloth as Ovomit. Ran Gary into the ground while Ovomit was going to school in Chicago, it’s possible the two had met. Needless to say, I wish time travel were possible, you know what I’d do with a time machine!!
Will never go back to that part of the country. I had some major problems and trouble in Black Oak back in ‘75.
My fave, Argentina style, Short Skyvan.
I prefer the flying tank.
only if I can have one
Well, I’m willing to bet if you dress up in Taliban clothes and say “aloha snackbar”, Bidumb may give you $85 billion worth of military swag including a fully armed A-10 or a dozen.
works for me
Looks like the lurking communist trolls & sockpuppets are here now, lots of DV’s all of a sudden. Well I hope they realize their time is drawing to a close!!
Yep. Wild Bill’s Crybabies
So do I. But…efficiency! I was referring to 1-way skydiving.
The A-10’s my favorite plane by far. Brother was a crew-chief.
My only tattoo is A-10 nose art on my probe. Took me a while to convince Denise Richards to do it.
ouch
🙂
yep was in mendoza
and a long arm excavator dig a pit at the dump
Well I guess we could use 18-wheelers too…
It also occurred to me that we have enough recorded violations of the Non-Aggression Principle that we could start immediately…
they are attacking us it falls under self defense
there are lots of long arm dump beds from coal industry
something else they have killed off
Problem: Rapidly rising inflation and gasoline prices.
Solution: Mass shootings and gun control.
I despise Jack Booted Thugs! THIS, coming from a guy who used to lock up badguys for a living!
You either honor your Oath or you break it. No middle ground.
come on no guns fly swatters, so you know they are not there to help
MMMmmm yummy I love when bootlickers give free DV’s. Almost as much as I love giving free helicopter rides!!