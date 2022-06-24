As Congress Puts Bum’s Rush on Gun Control, Who Are the Extremists?

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- ANALYSIS – Capitol Hill’s reaction to the Supreme Court’s landmark Second Amendment ruling striking down New York’s blatantly unconstitutional gun permit “good cause” requirement came swiftly as the Senate passed the so-called Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on a 65-33 vote.

The bill went to the U.S. House, where it is expected to pass, thanks to the Democrat majority. As noted by CBS News, the bill “imposes a more lengthy background check process for gun buyers under 21, funds mental health needs and closes the so-called ‘boyfriend loophole’ to prevent convicted domestic abusers from purchasing a firearm for five years.”

Crossing the aisle to vote with Democrats were the following Republicans: Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Todd Young of Indiana, and Roy Blunt of Missouri, according to Fox News.

Enhanced funding for school security & mental health treatment is a good thing — but it’s being combined with giving the left a foothold to limit the 2nd Amendment. I voted against the gun control bill because Americans' constitutional right to keep & bear arms is not negotiable. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 24, 2022

Perhaps what is really happening is an effort to overshadow a Second Amendment victory with a gun control push, and maybe skip past an eruption of anti-gun extremism that included one liberal mouthpiece demanding on Twitter that the high court be abolished. Now that the Court has also overturned Roe v. Wade in a Friday morning announcement, the Left is going completely looney.

Sports journalist and political commentator Keith Olbermann raged Thursday, “It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States. The first step is for a state the ‘court’ has now forced guns upon, to ignore this ruling. Great. You’re a court? Why and how do think you can enforce your rulings?”

It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States. The first step is for a state the "court" has now forced guns upon, to ignore this ruling. Great. You're a court? Why and how do think you can enforce your rulings?#IgnoreTheCourt — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 23, 2022

He followed that rant with a vulgar tweet in which he declared, “Also, f–k Alito, Thomas, Roberts, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and the paralegal Coney Barrett.”

Also, fuck Alito, Thomas, Roberts, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and the paralegal Coney Barrett. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 23, 2022

Note to Olbermann: And you call gun rights advocates “extremists?”

Anti-gun Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ‘s fury was also exhibited during a presser in which she raged, “I’m sorry this dark day has come, that we’re supposed to go back to what was in place since 1788 when the Constitution of the United States of America was ratified. And I would like to point out to the Supreme Court justices that the only weapons at the time were muskets. I’m prepared to go back to muskets.”

Perhaps her first move in that direction will be to arm her security detail with flintlock single-shot pistols. No? Didn’t think so.

The Biden Justice Department released a statement: “We respectfully disagree with the Court’s conclusion that the Second Amendment forbids New York’s reasonable requirement that individuals seeking to carry a concealed handgun must show that they need to do so for self-defense. The Department of Justice remains committed to saving innocent lives by enforcing and defending federal firearms laws, partnering with state, local and tribal authorities and using all legally available tools to tackle the epidemic of gun violence plaguing our communities.”

Note to Attorney General Merrick Garland: It was a state law, not a federal law, the Court struck down.

Justice Clarence Thomas reminded the DoJ and everyone else, “We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need. That is not how the First Amendment works when it comes to unpopular speech or the free exercise of religion. It is not how the Sixth Amendment works when it comes to a defendant’s right to confront the witnesses against him. And it is not how the Second Amendment works when it comes to public carry for self-defense.”

Rights are rights, not regulated privileges.

Joe Biden issued a statement, likely written by someone on his staff, observing, “Since 1911, the State of New York has required individuals who would like to carry a concealed weapon in public to show a need to do so for the purpose of self-defense and to acquire a license. More than a century later, the United States Supreme Court has chosen to strike down New York’s long-established authority to protect its citizens.”

Note to Joe Biden: New York’s Legislature does not have the authority to override a constitutionally-protected fundamental right to keep and bear arms. One does not need to justify the exercise of a right.

“I urge states to continue to enact and enforce commonsense laws to make their citizens and communities safer from gun violence,” Biden added.

Those laws better comply with the Constitution and the Supreme Court decision.

Steve Kerr, the anti-gun-rights coach of the Golden State Warriors, sent out a fund-raiser for the Brady gun prohibition lobbying group. As part of his pitch, Kerr stated, “Now, with states greatly restricted in keeping concealed guns out of public spaces, who knows where people will bring their guns: public transit, crowded sidewalks, malls, and stores… Everywhere you don’t want them.”

Note to Kerr: A lot of people want the tools to fight back if they are attacked in public spaces such as transit, malls, stores or even on sidewalks.

As reported by Reuters, “The ruling lets states prohibit guns in “sensitive places,” likely beyond locations such as courthouses and legislative buildings those that historically met that definition. Thomas wrote that courts “can use analogies to those historical regulations” of sensitive places.”

The Reuters story was erroneously headlined, “U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights, strikes down New York law.”

Note to Reuters: The Court didn’t “expand” anything. The ruling simply restored a right that has been arbitrarily denied to far too many people.

Watch Biden, Garland, Hochul, Kerr and even Olbermann start trying to define “sensitive places” to apply anywhere outside one’s front door.

The New York ruling just opened the door for more major Second Amendment battles.

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms, and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.