Entire NJ Legislature to Vote on Murphy’s Anti-Gun Agenda

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- WEDNESDAY: ENTIRE LEGISLATURE TO VOTE ON GOV. MURPHY’S GUN BAN BILL PACKAGE

Please Tell Every Lawmaker to Oppose This Attack on the Second Amendment

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022. both the full Senate and the full Assembly are scheduled to take a final vote on Gov. Murphy’s misguided gun ban package, which targets only the rights of honest gun owners instead of targeting actual gun criminals. Whatever passes both houses will go to the governor’s desk for signature.

PLEASE IMMEDIATELY CLICK HERE TO CONTACT EVERY LEGISLATOR AND TELL THEM THE FOLLOWING:

PLEASE OPPOSE GOV. MURPHY’S MISGUIDED GUN BAN PACKAGE, WHICH DOES NOTHING TO MAKE ANYONE SAFER, PUNISH GUN CRIMINALS, OR ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES RELATED TO GUN OWNERSHIP. INSTEAD OF ATTACKING GUN RIGHTS OF THE LAW-ABIDING, PLEASE SOLVE ACTUAL PROBLEMS RELATED TO CRIME AND MENTAL HEALTH.

For an in-depth analysis of the full roster of bills originally in Gov. Murphy’s gun ban package, click here and here

List of proposed bills:

BANNING .50 BMG FIREARMS (A-4366)

BANNING GUNS WITHOUT USELESS “MICROSTAMPING” TECHNOLOGY THAT DOESN’T EVEN EXIST (A-4368)

BANNING GUN OWNERSHIP UNLESS YOU’VE HAD TRAINING (A-4370)

BANNING POSSESSION OF DEFENSIVE BALLISTIC SHIELDS FOR PERSONAL PROTECTION (A-4369)

10 YEARS IN JAIL FOR ITEMS LEGALLY ACQUIRED (A-4367)

KILLING 2A RIGHTS INSIDE THE HOME (A-2215)

BANNING GUN OWNERSHIP UNTIL AGE 21 (A-509 / S-504)

AMMUNITION AND LONG GUN REGISTRATION (A-1302)

FIREARMS INDUSTRY-KILLER BILL (A-1765 / S-1893)

FIREARMS REGISTRATION DOUBLE-STANDARD (NEW VS. EXISTING RESIDENTS) (A-1179 / S-1204)

