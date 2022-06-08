Hunter Biden’s ‘Naked Gun’ Suggests 2nd Felony Firearm Transfer Violation

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Packin’ heat: Nude Hunter Biden cavorts with hooker, & a possibly “illegal” gun in the latest mess for president,” the New York Post reported Monday (and originally reported by Radar Online).

“The cavalier clip of Hunter Biden holding the apparently illegally obtained weapon emerged amid the rash of mass shootings [and] came just days after his dad called on Congress to pass new gun-control measures to stem the slaughter…”

“Hunter Biden recorded the video on Oct. 17, 2018, according to Radar Online, which first revealed its existence,” the report continues. The timeline is important, as the report makes other assumptions that appear unfounded, possibly due to unfamiliarity with firearms by mainstream journalists.

“Five days earlier, he bought a .38-caliber handgun in Delaware, Politico reported last year,” the report says. According to that report, the gun Hallie Biden threw into a supermarket trash receptacle on October 23 was “a .38 revolver.”

“Hunter Biden points an illegally obtained .38-caliber gun as he’s caught fooling around with a prostitute,” a photo caption in the Post story claims. Except that’s not a revolver in Biden’s hand.

According to firearms-knowledgeable people I’ve asked, it appears to be a Beretta PX Storm or possibly a Stoeger 8000 Compact (L model).

As an aside, if it’s a 9mm model, that’s what Biden’s father wants to ban because it ostensibly “blows the lung out of a body” and accommodates more than 10 rounds. Also of interest, since the new “laws” his father and the Democrats demand are presented as “commonsense gun safety” is the photo of Biden’s finger on the trigger, a blatant violation of one of the most basic of rules of gun safety.

Whatever it turns out to be, the point is this is the second gun shown to be in Biden’s possession, which raises questions about when and where he obtained it. The controversy over his having a gun in the first place revolves around lying about substance abuse on the ATF Form 4473 Firearm Transaction Record, a federal felony carrying up to a 10-year sentence and $250,000 fine. Regular AmmoLand readers will recall my ongoing lawsuit against ATF over this, with the agency claiming that even admitting an investigation would be a violation of Biden’s privacy rights.

Hunter Biden’s Handgun Purchase 4473 Singed and Dated 10-12-18

That Biden had a second gun is an indicator of yet a second firearm transfer falsification. It doesn’t matter if he bought it from a dealer or not.

Per Giffords Law Center:

“Private firearms transfers (i.e., transfers by non-firearms dealers) are subject to a criminal background check requirement in Delaware. A background check must be conducted on the prospective purchaser when neither the seller nor the buyer is a licensed dealer.”

One of the ways “progressives” who favor citizen disarmament edicts have tried to minimize objections is by challenging those pointing out the law-breaking and implying hypocrisy if gun owner rights advocates want to see Biden held accountable for a “crime.”

“Do you believe in GUN control?” one such apologist trolled on a representative Twitter thread. “If your answer is NO, WHAT is your POINT?”

Hunter Biden lied on a Form 4473 to illegally purchase a gun, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison & a $250K fine. His girlfriend then dumped that gun in the trash next to a school. He wasn’t even arrested. Why don’t we enforce existing laws before demanding new ones? pic.twitter.com/viTOoAsvrH — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 25, 2022

The point, of course, is equality under the law and no special privileges for the elites and their relatives.

That anyone would ask that shows that no level of corruption by the Democrats will go undefended by their apparatchiks, the same people who will demand anyone defying the new edicts they are trying to pass have their lives destroyed and do “hard time.”

What’s clear now is that there are two sets of laws in this country, one imposed on the people and the other an inconvenience that needs to be suppressed when exposed. That being said, gun owners need to demand answers from gun-grabbing politicians and their media megaphones. If loud enough, who knows what impact it may have in helping to derail the subversion of the right to keep and bear arms taking place right now in the halls of Congress? Hunter Biden unwittingly handed us a gift. Why not use it.

What excuses will the violence monopolists and their cult followers have to ignore this? What excuses will ATF have? And will anyone on the Senate Judiciary Committee ask Director nominee Steve Dettelbach before passing his confirmation on for a floor vote?

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.