Louisiana Switchblade Concealed Carry Ban Repeal Signed & is Law

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Knife Rights’ bill to repeal Louisiana’s ban on the concealed carry of switchblades, HB 463, was signed Thursday by Governor John Edwards.

NOTE: The new law does not go into effect until August 1st. Until then, concealed carry of a switchblade (automatic) knife remains illegal in Louisiana.

In 2018 Knife Rights was able to repeal Louisiana’s complete ban on switchblades, but in order to get it passed we had to compromise by including the restriction that the knife not be “intentionally concealed on one’s person.”

Last year, Louisiana HB 124, providing for the concealed carry of any “instruments customarily used or intended for use as a dangerous weapon” as long as the carrier has a concealed handgun permit, was enacted. That included knives, except, unfortunately for that time, switchblades. The intentional-concealed carry of a switchblade (automatic knife) remains illegal in Louisiana, even for concealed handgun permittees. HB 463 has now removed that ban!

Knife Rights has led the effort to repeal switchblade bans or restrictions in 19 states, starting with New Hampshire in 2010. Repeals have since been enacted in Alaska, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Altogether, Knife Rights’ efforts have resulted in 39 bills repealing knife bans in 25 states and over 150 cities and towns since 2010.

About Knife Rights

Knife Rights Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves its members and the public, focused on protecting the rights of knife owners to keep and carry knives and edged arms, including for self-defense. The purposes of the Knife Rights Foundation include the promotion of education regarding state and federal knife laws (including publication of Knife Rights’ LegalBlade App) and the defense and protection of the civil rights of knife owners nationwide. Contributions to Knife Rights Foundation are tax-deductible.