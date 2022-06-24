October Nationals Rescheduled to CMP Marksmanship Park Talladega, AL

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The USPSA Nationals that were scheduled to be held October 11-17th at the Cameo Shooting Sports and Educational Complex in Palisades, CO have been rescheduled to the CMP Marksmanship Park in Talladega, AL.

After the recent 2 Gun Nationals that were held at the Cameo Range, The Colorado Parks and Wildlife that operates the state run facility implemented new procedures with regards to an affidavit for “Compliance with the Law” Declaration that all competitors would have to, under perjury, complete. USPSA made the decision to refuse to participate in this and choose to reschedule and relocate Nationals.

All competitors and staff that were registered have been contacted through their registration and direct emails with regards to the new location and schedule. All competitors have been moved based on divisions into the new matches. The match is now a Back to Back Event similar to last year’s matches that was also held at the CMP Marksmanship Park.

SIG Sauer Back to Back Nationals Presented by Federal CMP Marksmanship Park, Talladega, AL

The MasterPiece Arms RaceGun Nationals Featuring Open & Limited Divisions October 14-15-16 (Staff compete Oct 12-13)

The Blue Bullets PCC & Production Nationals October 21-22-23 (Staff compete Oct 19-20)



These will each be three-day matches with AM/PM squadding. The CMP Marksmanship Park will host the event in three separate zones.

Once all previously registered competitors have been squadded, any remaining slots will be released for open registration on June 30th at 8PM ET.

If you were a registered competitor, all communications have been sent to your email that you registered with for the original match.

