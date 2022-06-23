Some Hard Truths Second Amendment Supporters Must Accept

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- In an ideal world, when something like Uvalde, Parkland, Newtown, Buffalo, Orlando, or Las Vegas happens, our Second Amendment rights would not be up for debate. But the hard truth that too many Second Amendment supporters fail to understand is that this is not an ideal world.

Sadly, anti-Second Amendment extremists will come for our rights – and they intend to get them by any means necessary. Don’t take my word for it: Listen to Representative Mondaire Jones (D-NY) say it out loud. He’s not going to let a Supreme Court ruling come between him and his goals.

He’s willing to do “whatever it takes.” Are Second Amendment supporters?

Well, in this case, “whatever it takes” can mean a lot of things. For Jones, it means being willing to blow up our constitutional system to get what he wants – dismantling protections for the rights of an unpopular minority. The hard truth of the matter is that gun owners in general – and Second Amendment supporters in particular – are an unpopular minority, especially among those with outsized influence in the fields of education, pop culture, and the media.

This ties into another hard truth: Second Amendment supporters are going to have to work hard to overcome the constant stream of prejudiced propaganda that is aimed at convincing our fellow Americans that our Second Amendment rights have to go. Furthermore, Second Amendment supporters need to understand that stopping the likes of Mondaire Jones is going to be a hard task.

Second Amendment supporters will need to do “whatever it takes” to keep him from abolishing the filibuster and packing the Supreme Court. The hard truth, though, is that “whatever it takes” will mean altering our approach to how we do things.

Would you be willing to vote for a candidate along the lines of Susan Collins to keep Charles Schumer (or someone worse) from being Sente Majority Leader? Would you take a realistic approach to general elections? Will you learn the lessons from past elections? Will you reach out to members of Gun Culture 2.0? What sort of planning are you doing for elections beyond the 2022 midterms? Are you developing the statewide candidates for future elections?

If the answers to those questions are “no,” then you’re not doing whatever it takes to stop Mondaire Jones. If anything, you’re making it easier for him to wipe out all the hard-fought gains Second Amendment supporters have made over decades.

Second Amendment supporters need to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists via the ballot box at the federal, state, and local levels. But doing that is going to take strategy, tactics, and hard work. The hard truth is that it is an open question of whether enough Second Amendment supporters are willing to do what it takes to beat the likes of Jones and Michael Bloomberg.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.