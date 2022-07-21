First Victim and Armed Samaritan were both Armed in Greenwood Park Mall

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)-– The first victim killed in the mass murder at the Greenwood Park Mall was Victor Gomez, a well thought of husband, father, and craftsman.

The story was reported by Vic Ryckaert of WRTV. Vic was able to obtain the exclusive information by talking with Greenwood Police Chief Ison as they walked to Ison’s vehicle.

Chief Ison revealed Victor Gomez was found to have a handgun on his person as investigators processed the crime scene.

Chief Ison said Gomez was not able to access the handgun in self-defense, as he was shot too quickly to draw his firearm. From WRTV:

One of the people shot to death by a gunman at Greenwood Park Mall Sunday was carrying a handgun that he never had a chance to pull, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison told WRTV. “He (Sapirman) comes out (of a restroom) and the very first person that he sees walking into the restroom, he fires on, (he) shoots, then turns the gun to the food court and starts firing into the food court,” Ison said. Gomez was the first of five people who were shot by the suspect. Three of them died. Police later found that Gomez was carrying a handgun. Gomez, Ison said, had no chance to pull his gun and defend himself. He had no time,” Ison said.

Vic Ryckaert confirmed to this reporter via email Police Chief Ison communicated the information to him without other reporters present.

On the afternoon of July 20, WTHR, confirmed Victor Gomez, the first victim, was armed when he was killed.