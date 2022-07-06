Highland Park Shooters’ Weapons Identified by Police ~ VIDEO

EDITORS NOTE: While the Kel-Tec (Sub200) sic Sub2000 is mentioned at the press conference it is unclear if it was part of this shooting event. An early version of this article indicated its use and that has not been verified.
U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)-— The Lake City Task Force on the Highland Park mass murder has released some information about the firearms used during the crime. Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake City Sheriff Department announced during a press conference on July 6, 2022, a list of weapons identified as being in possession of the suspect.
Embed of the BS.org video of the press conference. Weapons are mentioned at about 4:30 into the video.
Chief Deputy Covelli said four firearms were purchased. The Sub2000 (sic), a Remington 700 bolt action rifle, and a shotgun were purchased in 2020. A Glock 43X 9mm pistol was purchased after the suspect turned 21, in 2021.
The Glock 43X is a 9mm pistol. The Kel-Tec may have been a 9mm rifle.
The Kel-Tec Sub 2000 is available in models which use Glock magazines. The rifle may have been able to use Glock magazines. There may have been some interchangeability in ammunition and magazines between the pistol and the rifle.
The caliber of the Remington 700 rifle or the gauge of the shotgun were not mentioned in the press briefing.
Correction:
With additional reports, it is clear Chief Deputy Christopher Covelli was separating the firearm used in the attack from the Kel-Tec Sub 2000, which was purchased by the suspect in 2020.
There is no evidence the Kel-Tec rifle was used in the attack in Highland Park, Illinois.
AmmoLand regrets the error.
So, where is the “high powered rifle” he supposedly used. That’s what they said the other day.
The murderer used an S&W M&P15.
Covelli said four weapsons were purchased in 2020 and one was purchased in 2021.
2020 Purchases:
2021 Purchase
He didn’t provide the details in this video clip, but the first firearm he listed (“the weapon used in the July 4th attack), was an S&W M&P15.
OK, enough already. I think it is time for the people to stand up and sue the government. The police new he was a problem and all they did was take away the weapons and not turn him in for a psychiatric eval.
In my opinion, the cops should be sued by each person who was shot and every family that lost a loved one because of the police inadequate actions.
Here was a red flag knife law in action, how well did it work?
FJB and all the RINO’s that voted for the red flag law that passed.
Drats, foiled again. So the fabled ‘Assault Weapons Ban’ of Feinstein fame was…………….not so much. Back to the drawing boards.
It is not the tool that makes the craftsman nor does the tool make the artist. It is not the gun that makes the gunfighter. It is the heart. Fill your heart with the Holy Spirit and you can accomplish great things for humanity. Fill your heart with satanic garbage and you accomplish great evil. It is just that simple.
He clearly differentiates the Kel Tec, which he states the shooter still had in Madison WI, from the weapon used in the shooting, which he does not name, but was dropped on the ground at the scene wrapped in a red blanket.
Listen more closely, there is a pause between “the weapon used in the July 4th shooting” and “KelTec Sub2000” indicating a verbal comma and differentiation between the firearm used and the KelTec.
The article says the guns were purchased legally. How can this be if he had psychiatric issues in 2019? Wouldn’t he have to lie on the NICS checklist. If he lied doesn’t that make it an illegal purchase?
No Red Flag complaints were filed by the parents or anyone threatened.
Someone called the cops & said he was threatening to kill “everyone”, that person was obviously threatened, so that was a de facto red flag complaint. Local cops sent a “Clear and Present Danger” notice (de facto red flag complaint) to the staties, who DID NOTHING.
I don’t know everything about the case, but I never read that he was taken in for a psychiatric evaluation. Only that they had run in’s with him and took his knives. See how well red flag laws work for knives? Like as if he couldn’t have bought a gun off the streets anyway.
but it would not have been a ,gun ban legal gun, it would have been an ak or ar scary gun ,people on the streets want fast reliable durable gang wars are just that a war for control of a territory as for no psychiatric evaluation no one wanted to do paperwork , the police even took kitchen knives , father went to station later that day and retrieved them (there is that much of a report) but no evaluation lock the mental child in the basement hide him away nothing to see here make it look clean and pretty… Read more »
I read earlier that he had the issues prior to turning 18, so he got a reset, so to speak.
The KelTec Sub2000 can be had to use Beretta 92, Glock 17, and Glock 22 magazines. It CANNOT use Glock 43X magazines.
No, there is no magazine interchangeability between the Sub2000 and a Glock 43x; the Glock Sub2000 version uses double stack magazines (G17/G19), the 43x is a single stack, won’t work in Sub2000.
Of course, that’s IF the cops Identified the guns correctly. They likely know the Remington 700 and the Glock 43x, but the Sub2000 may be the first they’ve ever seen. It was said that he dropped a S&W MP-15 in other reports.
ABC News reported last night that he used a S&W AR style rifle.
I am not a big conspiracy person, but it would be odd if it turns out the Sub200 is chambered in 9mm, after Joe’s recent tirade about “A 9MM bullet blows the lung out of the body“. I thought it was very odd to single out that particular round.
Mac – I dont believe that the reporter(s) lied. I believe that they just do not know what all this “gun” stuff is. And when offered a chance to learn, refuse. That’s how we end up with hysterical “in-laws, friends and acquaintances who freak out at the sight of a magazine (loaded or not) screaming that it is an assault rifle. Bullets are the same thing. They are either big or small but all are “High Power” and can penetrate an engine block. They also believe that the police are the best trained in the nation on how to use… Read more »
IIRC the G43X mags are not compatible with the KelTec. Only G17 mags are, and in some KelTecs, the G19 mags are also compatible. At least for the 9mm Glock version of the S2K.
I find it interesting that none of the news org’s. Have retracted their “high powered” statements. True the Remington bolt action could be “high powered” but could not have been the gun used for rapid fire, that was obvious in the news videos.
It is telling that the, ominous, gun shown on the roof, on the tripod, in the news videos is not one in the shooters stated inventory, so I assume it is a police sniper rifle, But is shown immediately after news personalities stated the shooter was on the roof.
Hummmmmm, can you say misleading?
I wonder if some of the dead weren’t shot with the glock at close range while he was leaving
I have friends who were there in very close proximity to the shooter’s perch, he did Not shoot anyone while fleeing.
it does say he dropped the gun while fleeing, I missed that
No worries, I was just answering your question being privy to some eye witness accounts.
ABC News was repoting last night that he used a S&W AR style rifle
So we were lied to again when they said it was a high powered rifle? You can’t trust anyone any more!
What this report demonstrates is that the ATF tracing system can link a firearm used in a crime to the original legal purchaser. Point one: despite all the brouhaha about rogue FFLs, they are complying with ATF tracing requests OR using electronic 4473 POS systems make it irrelevant because the ATF already has the buyer data and can find the link themselves. Point two: the fact of tracing means not a gun registry, but still, if you use a firearm while committing a crime, the legality of the firearm can easily be determined post-crime. Part of me likes this insofar… Read more »
The ATF has a gun registry of all closed FFLs now.
Where are you at in MN?
And probably many that are still open too. I’m just glad that many of my firearms were bought pre 4473 days and from private purchases.
Which is a registry of all those gun owners.
I down voted you for your support of gun control, that will be used to harm all of us, not just those you fear. Only a moron did not understand that the government would create a registry when the conservatives forced the nics system on us Americans because of minority violence since the 60s, that they forced on us with religion. Sir, please be careful with your support of a gun registry and your belief in stigmatizing guns. There is no such thing as an illegal gun, if you place any value on the Constitution. A stolen gun is stolen… Read more »
You always make it sound like the conservatives are the ones that started the whole nics check system and they are the ones that implemented it. I understand that there were RINO’s back then and they have been screwing us for a long time but you never mention the democrats which are the instigators of almost all gun laws, rules and regulations as well as the shooters in most of these mass shootings. Even demonrat presidents have screwed us the most when it comes to gun laws and regulatory agencies. Why don’t you ever mention the demonrats? Still haven’t said… Read more »
This TERRORIST ACTIONS — IS — ANOTHER FAILURE of the “authorities” to implement the RED-FLAG-LAW! This TERRORIST SHOULD HAVE BEEN PLACED ON THE RED-FLAG-LAW BANNED LIST!
GUN FREE ZONES —- MUST BE ELIMINATED! American Citizens MUST be able to DEFEND THEMSELVES in TERRORIST ACTIONS such as this.
WHERE IS THE NATIONWIDE CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY WITH QUALIFIED IMMUNITY. .
“politicians” have immunity when they stand before American Citizens and BLATANTLY state PROVABLE LIES !!! IE: Schiff (I have proof Trump has Russian connections), Biden (I drove 18 wheelers), American A.G.(the Southern Border is closed and secure).
Does it matter the weapon used it is the the person behind the weapon that should trouble the country. One look at that person tells volumes about the killer. Stick to the real story the person not the object used. Who are his peers who else knew what did the fbi atf really know about this crazed killer.
I could care less about the weapons I care more about the history behind the killer and his family, That should be the news story and the real agenda. Expose this person’s social history tear it apart for all to see,
It is important because the presstitutes were trying to demonize AR-15’S using this story as an excuse.
The anti gun crowd always makes it about the gun, It’s time we make it about the shooter demanding to know more. Their agenda is to make it about the gun which makes you wonder who is influencing these killers.
Change the narrative to the person not the object if it was a Chevy used to kill those during that parade Chevy would have never been mentioned.
If the story line focuses on the shooter, then we violate his First Ammendment Rights. That cannot be allowed.
wrong number you are thinking of 6th amendment guilty until proven innocent, oh wait that would be red flag laws innocent till proven guilty right to fair trial
He said in 2020 he bought four weapons:
He then said in 2021 he bought a Glock 43X.
The murderer did not use a Kel-Tec Sub2000 in the murders.
Also, Lake City is a long way from Highland Park.
The entity involved in this matter is the Lake County Task Force.
Not the only entity. “IL State Police got a Clear & Present Danger report from Highland Pk PD”, did NOTHING. His dad covered for his insanity & vouched for his FOID.
http://www.foxnews.com/us/father-highland-park-shooting-suspect-sponsored-firearm-ownership-card-past-violent-threats
What was the carry environment in Lake City? How hard would it have been for the victims to be carrying?
Dean just made a small mistake. He referenced “Lake City . . .” – I was just pointing out that the entity he was referring to was “Lake County . . .”
We’re supposed to Back The Useless Blue, when they know about these psychos & drop the ball EVERY TIME, and WE pay the price through more gun control. F**k that! Defund the police, use the money to arm & train civilians.
Bottom Line: THE BLUE KNEW & DID NOTHING AGAIN, AS IN NEARLY EVERY MASS SHOOTING. Not as bad as the dad, but still accomplices.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/father-highland-park-shooting-suspect-sponsored-firearm-ownership-card-past-violent-threats
I am not a complete fan of the blue from personal experience of reporting things like my truck being broken into and seeing first hand “Oh, do you really want me to do a report on this”, being their response.
But this failure would appear to be more of a district attorney failure considering that the police had the report and the prosecutors didn’t follow through and now real people are dead. I know who i would be suing and it would not be the gun manufacture.
Thank you for pointing out the error. It is Lake County, not Lake City.
You’re welcome – it was a small mistake. I wouldn’t have brought it up if I wasn’t commenting on the main point of your article that was in error. See my comments above about what Covelli said about the firearms. He listed four firearms that were purchased in 2020 and one firearm that was purchased in 2021. A total of five firearms: 2020 Purchases: The weapon used in the July 4th attack; A Kel-Tec Sub2000; A Remington 700; and A Shotgun. 2021 Purchase A Glock 43X. The murderer did not use a Kel-Tec Sub2000 in the murders. The first firearm in Covelli’s… Read more »
read what he said 4 weapons were purchased Chief Deputy Covelli said four firearms were purchased. The Sub2000, a Remington 700 bolt action rifle, and a shotgun were purchased in 2020. A Glock 43X 9mm pistol was purchased after the suspect turned 21, in 2021. how it is worded matters there was not another gun he did misstate initially in 2020 but corrected the date of purchase for pistol to 2021 (he checks his notes) also stated approximately 60 total rounds between what he had left and what he fired the statement about madison sounds like he had no ammo… Read more »
He said four weapsons were purchased in 2020 and one was purchased in 2021:
2020 Purchases:
2021 Purchase
He didn’t provide the details in this video clip, but the first firearm he listed (“the weapon used in the July 4th attack), was an S&W M&P15.
Crimo’s dad & every Statie who knew about the psycho & did ZIP to block his buys should be tried as accomplices.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/father-highland-park-shooting-suspect-sponsored-firearm-ownership-card-past-violent-threats
THE BLUE KNEW AND DID NOTHING AGAIN. Accomplices.
CORRECT!
ABSOLUTELY CORRECT! HOLD the PERSON RESPONSIBLE — NOT an INANIMATE OBJECT!
Since an SUV was used to RUN DOWN and MASS MURDER people in a parade — WHY ARE SUVs NOT BANNED?
The interview is a little confusing If one listens really close there is a slight pause between, the weapon he used Kel Tek sub200
Not saying they’re correct, but the NYT and Daily Mail are reporting he had an S&W MP-15.
That’s what I read from them. It the NYT so you know that most likely they are wrong. They usually are.
Later on, at about 4:58, Covelli says the weapon he had in Madison was the Kel-Tec 2000, but he left the weapon used in Highland Park at the scene, so there is a contradiction here.
Thanks.
* What’s the gun control situation around the shooting? Carry ban? OAN says there was an “Assault Weapon” ban.
* What did the father know & when? Did he cover for the psycho? Looks like he lied about the knives in the kid’s bedroom, then lied to get him a FOID.
* What did the police know & when? What did they do about it? What could they have done about it? Fox says Highland sent the staties a “Clear and Present Danger” alert. Could the staties have blocked his FOID?
Reports of the firearm left at the scene was an M&P 15 with intact serial number sold by Bud’s in Kentucky and traced to the FFL transfer through Red Dot in Lake Villa. This was one of 4 firearms he purchased through Red Dot but had purchased 5 in total, assuming the 5th was the KelTec he was found with that was purchased elsewhere. Either way, the media is apoplectic about “online” purchases. The purchased followed all applicable laws, proving again the ineffectiveness of said laws, so the grass is towards the “high power” (fits the definition of almost every… Read more »
he left the phone in madison not the gun Dean Weingarten@ he contemplated another shooting with the firearm in his vihacle does not say what kind it is
I guess it is a AR type, kind of high powered rifle thingy.
For sure. You can tell by the shoulder thing that goes up, that it weighed as much as 10 boxes you might carry, was fully semi-automatic and had 30 caliber magazine clips that blows the lung out of the body. Pretty sure the chainsaw bayonet was left in the car to be more portable.
Aren’t they all ?
