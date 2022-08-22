ATF “Frame or Receiver” Final Rule Corrections Posted Today

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- ATF has posted the following corrections to the Final Rule which appeared in the Federal Register on April 26, 2022. The Final Rule, with these corrections, is effective in two days, August 24, 2022. This set of updates provides technical corrections to the Final Rule.

1. On page 24735, in the first column, the definition of “Importer’s or manufacturer’s serial number” is corrected by removing the last word “firearm” and adding in its place the words “frame or receiver”.

2. On page 24735, in the seventh line of the second column, the definition of “Privately made firearm (PMF)” is corrected in the parenthetical at the end by adding the words “or remade” after the word “remanufactured”.

3. On page 24735, in the third column, § 478.12 is corrected by revising paragraph (a)(1) and the second sentence in paragraph (a)(3) to read as follows: § 478.12 [Corrected]

(a) * * *(1) The term “frame” means the part of a handgun, or variants thereof, that provides housing or a structure for the component (i.e., sear or equivalent) designed to hold back the hammer, striker, bolt, or similar primary energized component prior to initiation of the firing sequence, even if pins or other attachments are required to connect such component (i.e., sear or equivalent) to the housing or structure.* * * * *

(3) * * * For example, an AK-type firearm with a short stock (i.e., pistol grip) is a pistol variant of an AK-type rifle, an AR-type firearm with a short stock (i.e., pistol grip) is a pistol variant of an AR-type rifle, and a revolving cylinder shotgun is a shotgun variant of a revolver.* * * * *

4. On page 24736, in the second column, § 478.12(a)(4)(iv) is corrected at the end of the paragraph by removing the words “energized component ( i.e., sear or equivalent)” and adding in their place the words “sear or equivalent component”.

5. On page 24739, in the third column, in line 3, § 478.12(d) is corrected by removing the word “energized” and adding in its place the words “sear or equivalent”.

6. On page 24741, in the first column, § 478.12(f)(2) is corrected at the end of the last sentence by removing “[date of publication of the rule]” and adding in its place “April 26, 2022”. § 478.92 [Corrected]

7. On page 24741, in the third column, in line 2, § 478.92(a)(1)(iii) is corrected by removing the words “primary energized” and adding in their place the words “sear or equivalent”. § 478.125 [Corrected]

8. On page 24746, in the first column, § 478.125(i) is corrected at the end of the first sentence by removing the words “as required by this part” and adding in their place “within the timeframe required by paragraph (e) of this section for firearms”.

9. On page 24747, in the first column, amendatory instruction 18c for § 479.11 is corrected to read “c. Add in alphabetical order definitions for “Privately made firearm (PMF)” and “Readily”;”. The correctly added definition of “Privately made firearm (PMF)” reads as follows: § 479.11 [Corrected]* * * * *

Privately made firearm (PMF). The term “privately made firearm (PMF)” shall have the same meaning as in § 478.11 of this subchapter.* * * * *§ 479.102 [Corrected]

10. On page 24747, in the third column, § 479.102(a)(3) is corrected by redesignating paragraphs (a)(3)(A), (B), and (C) as paragraphs (a)(3)(i), (ii), and (iii).

11. On page 24748, in the first column, § 479.102(a)(6) is corrected in the first sentence by adding “, as a manufacturer,” in between the words “You” and “shall”.

12. On page 24748, in the second column, § 479.102(b)(3) is corrected by redesignating paragraphs (b)(3)(A), (B), and (C) as paragraphs (b)(3)(i), (ii), and (iii).