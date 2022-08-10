‘Militia Violent Extremist’ Latest in History of Smears against Constitutionalists

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “FBI whistleblower leaks bureau’s ‘domestic terrorism symbols guide’ on ‘Militia Violent Extremists,’” Project Veritas reports. “Under the ‘Symbols’ category of the document, ‘2A’ is listed with the following explanation: ‘MVEs justify their existence with the Second Amendment, due to the mention of a well regulated Militia, as well as the right to bear arms. Revolutionary War imagery such as the Gadsden Flag and the Betsy Ross Flag” are cited in the document under ‘Commonly Referenced Historical Imagery or Quotes.’”

At least this time, authorities left giant inflatable pink pigs out of the equation. Seriously, I once documented how taking one to political rallies landed a man peaceably exercising his First Amendment-recognized right to protest on a “terror watch list.” That, of course, is one of the triggers the antis want to pull to keep us from buying guns.

In fairness, that was a Pennsylvania state action. To rise to the level of federal attention, you had to do something even more “radical” – like shaving your beard. And who could forget the FBI visiting gun shops to “investigate people talking about big government”? Well, they hope you do, which is why much of this information is only still available via that indispensable resource, The Wayback Machine/Internet Archive.

Demonizing gun owners who believe in the founders’ intent of the Second Amendment is nothing new for our government. I’ve been following such attempts for years. Back in 2001, KeepAndBearArms.com exposed a flyer created by the Phoenix branch of the FBI. Among the triggers for heightened scrutiny?

“If you encounter any of the following, Call the Joint Terrorism Task Force”: “defenders of the US Constitution against federal government and the UN”

I referred to this brochure in my April 2008 “Rights Watch” column for Guns Magazine, “Homegrown Terrorists,” and used that to call reader attention to the state of Alabama’s Homeland Security website warning against Americans who believe:

“Gun Control = Enslavement; Constitution has been subverted; The US has lost its sovereignty…”

This despite a rather candid admission of reality:

“Few people involved in this self styled ‘Patriot Movement’ are criminals.”

Well, I’m sure there are at least some government agents provocateur trying to instigate violence.

A while later I shared with WarOnGuns readers an email I sent to the Missouri Information Analysis Center asking to have my name added to their watch list, as their criteria for Americans warranting heightened government scrutiny included, among other things, support for libertarian/conservative candidates and ideals [back before the party went full open borders]. Mine was but one voice added to an increasingly alert network of our countrymen who were keeping their eye on the ball, but in this case, there were enough of us sounding an alarm.

The result of the public outcry?

The report was retracted.

The MIAC director was reassigned.

The special interests behind putting propaganda into policy were exposed:

ALIPAC is issuing a national advisory to all local, state, and Federal law enforcement agencies and officers, along with all DHS Fusion Centers, a warning against any reliance upon faulty and politicized research issued by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and Anti Defamation League (ADL)… “Unfortunately, their mission has drifted into political efforts to paint almost any American or group who opposes their broader political agendas as being associated with racist or potentially violent groups just like what we saw in these scandalous MIAC documents in Missouri.”

You’d think by now this would be the end of such smear campaigns. Government opportunists were just warming up.

Sources sent me a Homeland Security report intended for law enforcement cognizance titled “Rightwing Extremism: Current Economic and Political Climate Fueling Resurgence in Radicalization and Recruitment.”

My immediate impressions, sent to some colleagues via email:

Pick a conservative topic and we are lumped in with the skinheads who are being egged on by the provocateurs. Life for the unborn, border security, destructive international trade policy, losing one’s job or home due to the economic downturn–all are apparently cause for scrutiny. Encryption of communications is also singled out as a threat. There’s no mention that “New World Order” rhetoric originated with the establishment pushing for it. Of particular interest is the singling out of veterans. And note the acknowledgment of further govt. interest in “gun control.”

Bottom line—as with all “progressive” ideas, there’s nothing new or original about any of this “Militia Violent Extremist” crap conflating traditionalist Americans with domestic enemies, including special interests still using SPLC and ADL as their “go-to guys.” They’re just dusting off what they tried and failed at before to try on a new generation that may not remember their previous attacks and what it took to repel them.

That we’re seeing it again, with Democrats blatantly weaponizing law enforcement for the regime to use to expand its power and suppress its opposition, points this time to desperation—fear that November may yet result in a repudiation of their agenda and worse, a loss of power with resulting vulnerabilities. That and Donald Trump’s CPAC straw poll numbers, along with no less a heretofore pretty moderate Republican like Kevin McCarthy promising an investigation if Republicans take back the majority, has to personally scare top Democrats.

They’ve got to keep Trump from returning to power, hence the “Hail Mary” Mar-a-Lago raid by the same federal bureaucrats who did so much to advance the Russian collusion fraud, dismiss “Stop the Steal,” plant provocateurs, paint all conservatives as “insurrectionists,” and run interference for Hunter Biden and what “the Big Guy” knew. And that’s why, after all this, the only sensible solution is the one proposed by Rep. Paul Gosar (just don’t hold your breath for it to happen):

“Every American should be frightened and mad as hell by such unprecedented police state thuggery tactics and there must be a complete dismantling and elimination of the FBI. This is too much for our republic to withstand.”

It is. Things are getting ugly fast. But if Donald Trump somehow comes out of this on top, he’d do well to reflect on a reminder from Firearms Policy Coalition:

“Remember when Trump said it would be best for armed government agents to raid you and take your property first and then ‘go through due process second?’”

Meanwhile, who’s up for another round of “commonsense gun safety laws”?

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.