Leaked Documents Show FBI’s Definition of a Militia Violent Extremist is YOU!

WASHINGTON, D.C. -(Ammoland.com)- Leaked Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) documents provided to AmmoLand News and posted on lawyer Steven Stamboulieh’s Twitter account show that the FBI considers most of the Second Amendment community to be possible Militia Violent Extremist (MVE).
The documents were sent to all ATF field offices to guide agents in identifying signs of what could be signs of MVE. These signs include the “Boogaloo” flag or terms like “Big Igloo.” The Boogaloo movement started as a meme referencing the 1980s movie, Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo, as the second American Civil war. The term has proliferated gun culture and taken on a life of its own.
Another symbol that might suggest an MVE to the FBI is the anarcho-capitalist (ancap) flag. The flag mixes yellow as a symbol of capitalism with the black flag of the anarchist. Anarcho-capitalist believes in replacing the state with minimized public service supplied by companies competing through the free market. Ancaps thinks the services will be cheaper and of higher quality due to competition instead of government monopolies.
The FBI also views the Punisher Skull as a sign of extremism. The skull comes from the Punisher comic book which anti-hero Frank Castle takes his murderous revenge on the criminal underworld. The skull has been used in several movies and a successful Marvel series. It has also been used by SEAL Team 3 and multiple law enforcement organizations, including the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. The Punishers LEMC has numerous FBI Agents as members.
Another symbol that the FBI believes represents MVEs is the Spartan Helmet. This symbol has been used in many areas of mainstream culture. Hundreds of cross-fit gyms and “tough mudder” competitions use the helmet.
If someone participates in one of these races, they might be suspected of being an MVE by the FBI.
The FBI also considers any symbol referencing the Second Amendment as a sign of possible MVE.
Many gun community members have stickers or decals referencing the Second Amendment. Some think this is equivalent to a writer with a First Amendment sticker being considered an extremist because they COULD write something inflammatory. To many, this designation is problematic.
The resistor symbol is one of the most used symbols in electrical engineering and is found on nearly all electrical diagrams. According to the FBI document, the electrical resistor symbol could also signify an extremist. The Bureau claims that extremists use this electrical diagram as a sign of resistance. The FBI also claims that a black American flag or a black and white American flag could signify an MVE. The law enforcement agency says the flag means “no quarter given,” a well-known pirate term.
The FBI also claims that the historic Alamo flag is also a sign of violent extremism. The flag features a canon with the words “Come and Take It” printed below. The phrase comes from the last stand of the 300 Spartans against the Persian armies.
The FBI also considers the phrase “MolonLabe“, the tag line on the bottom of every page of AmmoLand News, as a sign of extremism because it translates to “Come and Take It.” It is also the slogan of the Greek Army.
According to the FBI, other imageries also indicate extremism, including iconic American symbols like the Gadsden Flag and the Tree of Liberty.
Both have been referenced by numerous books, TV shows, and movies throughout history. The Founding Fathers used both symbols as signs of resistance to British rule. Even more, puzzling is the inclusion of the Betsy Ross flag as a sign of possible extremism. The flag was one of the first American flags used after independence was declared from the British Crown.
The FBI also considers all revolutionary symbols as a sign of extremism. The FBI memo includes the exact image of the Minuteman used by the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL). Other gun groups use the Minuteman, such as Gun Owners of America (GOA). The Minuteman represents always being vigilant to safeguard our rights.
To the FBI, it means that you might be a violent extremist.
The document also contains several quotes from the founding fathers and text from the U.S. Constitution as signs of militia violent extremism. The quotes are numerous and well known is Second Amendment supporters. Also, the military’s oath during its swearing-in ceremony is considered a sign of extremism.
It also includes several people that, according to the document, are considered martyrs to the violent extremist, including Duncan Lamp, who was killed by police serving a warrant because Lamp had a gun that was illegal in Maryland, and Vicki Weaver, who was killed by an ATF sniper while holding her baby. Marvin Heemeyer is also listed. Heemeyer went on a rampage through a town in a “Killdozer.”
LaVoy Finicum, who the FBI shot during a siege at a wildlife refuge, made the list as an “MVE martyr.” Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed woman wrongly killed by Capitol Police during the J6 unrest, for which no one was held accountable, also is listed in the FBI document.
It also considers the Three Percenters to be part of militia violent extremism. The Light Foot Militia also gets that label along with Oath Keepers. Several high-profile Oath Keepers were arrested during the Capitol Protest over alleged voting irregularities. The FBI considers these groups to be a danger to the American public.
Most interestingly, the FBI considers talking about the ATF’s Waco Siege or Ruby Ridge as a sign of violent extremism.
The two events were the most significant failures in federal law enforcement history. The raid on the Waco compound to arrest David Koresh was done after notifying the press. Instead of arresting Koresh on his morning jog, the ATF brought in tanks. The ATF raided the compound because they believed the religious sect had machine guns. The report was false. After missteps, the ATF raided the compound and used flammable gas. The compound burned down, killing many men, women, and children.
At Ruby Ridge, an FBI sniper shot Randy Weaver’s pre-teen son and then killed his unarmed wife while she was holding a baby. The siege was over a sawed-off shotgun that an ATF confidential informant pressured Weaving into making. The agents that killed Vicki Weaver and her son were never named.
Many see this document as the FBI making Second Amendment supporters into an extremist. AmmoLand News reached out to the FBI for comment, but it was not returned at the time of publication.
About John Crump
John is an NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or www.crumpy.com.
The dirty little creep that killed Vickie Weaver is Lon Horiuchi. By the way, he received a Medal for killing an unarmed woman! That’s who the worthless Federal Butchers and incompetents are! I know I’m on their list and I don’t give a flying F*ck!
the feds are so out of control lon should get a rope pulled up by a donkee, one of the few people that should get the flesh eating bacteria
I took the oath the first time in 1968 when I joined the Marine Corps, later when I joined the National Guard, and the last time when I became a Police Officer. Because I took that oath I’m now considered a violent extrenest.
These people in the government regulation freaks have too much time on their hands.
Those SOB’s don’t need any time on their hands. Those bastards don’t have anything neck stretching won’t cure.
And too much utopian, despot agenda on their minds!
I’m a pretty peaceful guy and at the age of 68 haven’t ever done anything that would be considered by any normal person as VIOLENT. HOWEVER, if you cross MY line in the sand I will react in such a way that you may find out what the “promised land” is. As for talking about Randy and Vicki? Well here FBI… “Sammy used to love homegrown green beans” said the man sitting next to me at the dinner table referring to the beans that my wife had cooked us for dinner that evening. When I heard him say that I… Read more »
Randy and I when he lived in Bergman Arkansas
I met Randy Weaver and his daughters many years ago at a Gun Show in Princeton, IL. He was a very quiet and polite person! That was when he lived in IA with his in laws, if I’m not mistaken.
A M E N
Still not too late to read “Unintended Consequences” by John Ross. He saw what is going on today 20 some years ago.
You mean this book? I have it and read. Great reading historical novel.
(Psst! It’s the first 13 LETTERS.)
???
Also read “A Visitor From The Past” by Thelen Paulk!
The word constitution literally means the core principles that make up who you are. The Second Amendment cannot be extremism.
gee whiz, at least they didn’t say anyone flying an American flag was a extremist. did you notice that they don’t have anything related to the left, i.e. antifa, blm, new black panthers? wonder why that is. is it because we want to keep our nation free and unified while the others want to fracture and destroy it? it almost seems like the government is pushing people into fighting against them. do they really want another civil war? we just want our government to obey the Constitution and serve the people like they are supposed to do. i must be… Read more »
they want absolute power and constitution is blocking them only path is to have conditions that they can declare martial law
At the rate they are destroying our people and the country, they will not need martial law. They will protect us (take away our guns), they will feed us (with shit they wont eat themselves that they produce in a lab), they will provide our health care (not the same health care that our politicians get that obummer lied to us about), you wont need transportation because they will move you into the city to keep you corralled and in the end you wont need property or money because they will handle it all. Did you hear that in Ireland… Read more »
Sounds like Snake Plissken is comming back! Escape From New York, Escape From LA
I have guns so I can politely tell them to get off my land…and a long arm excavator if they dont
I really miss my JD310. Front loader, plow, box scraper, weed hog and backhoe. Stong rig. The only thing I would have liked for it to have had was an extendahoe.
I use a massey ferguson with a backhoe for shallow digging and removing stumps and bush hog but you want to bury something the long arm is the way to go
they got me on an on hold too
I just had a ‘your posting to fast” comment. Never saw that before.
have had it do that when I had two screens open for comments guess they think people wont say hello to the fellow man
I believe the wildfires that Antifa are starting are to produce more pollution in order to promote global warming. The terrorists from other countries are doing it to destroy our country and the BS of it all is that our government won’t tell us about it.
The news didn’t say it but they were starting fires here in OreGONE on the coast and most of the fires were at signs observing fallen soldiers usually right at new county lines. My scanner doesn’t lie.
If that is what you are thinking you are not paranoid. I think another part of the proof is that our governess wants to be able to call forest fire zones state of emergency areas and have the power to make it where you cannot be armed, even CCW holders. The only reason I can fathom something like that is because the looters she wants to protect is ANTIFAg buddies that are always only peaceful protesting while saying the conservative neo nazis are the ones always starting the riots and trouble whenever there is a protest in POTland. The news… Read more »
awaiting approval.
struck by lightning award?
if you carry one or two guns you are not paranoid , when you have three on you a rifle in the truck and a shotgun in the tool box you are getting a little edgy
awaiting approval. The last one that was approved took 5 days.
NYSTGI NOW you’re starting to get it!
WARNING: This is long, but follow through and pay close attention to what is going on in transportation these days: I purchased an AMTRAK USA Rail Pass to do a 30 day Amtrak run all over the place to save both time and money and be rested at each stop I was making. This Pass is to allow you 30 days of hopping on and off Amtrak, ANYWHERE you want to go in the 500 places in the Beautiful United States! Minus a few small areas (Mostly Blue areas anyway.) I wanted to leave Alpine, Texas on 3 July and… Read more »
the vaccine is more of a threat than the virus , if you are not gay hiv and monkey pox are not likely
You do realize where it had to come from right ? Let me share with you what I discovered on a Gov website related to a Army base close to home. I doubt it was the Russians. Or do they tend to use that excuse at a later date ? Operation warp speed, anyone ? Push cures that have not been tested. This research was in 2004. Just so you know. You can look for yourself if this gets posted. Experimental Smallpox Vaccine Protects Against Monkeypox in Nonhuman Primates Scientists evaluating MVA, a potential safer replacement for the licensed Dryvax… Read more »
Link, Do your own research please.
https://usamriid.health.mil/press_releases/jahrling_press_release_smallpox.pdf
as I have said before Im for late term abortions…..there are some politicians we should abort …have a chipper we could use
If you know and believe in the Constitution and civil rights, you’re a terrorist per the BATFE and doj. They do NOT know and believe in the Constitution and Bill of Rights. They violate their oaths to protect and defend the Constitution. Enough said.
[email protected] the FIB ! They knew & know who the Pedos are but yet do nothing. Epstein didn’t kill himself. lol
no he did not,
i would like to know if it was a fed or local that killed him
Epstein was executed paid for by who is the question. Who cares who whacked him he was scum of the earth .
Rikers Island takes all things that you can harm yourself with out of the equation.
Speak for yourself. Whoever whacked Epstein is scum too, ensured we’d never know who he had dirt on, like Ruby Ridge Bill Barr, Bill Gates, the Clinton-Bush crime family etc.
I totally agree with you on this and I hope my low I.Q. and poor attention span do not reflect on you.
John,you’re absolutely right. That child molesting scum was as good as dead the day he got to RI. My compliments go to those who rid society of that perverted child molesting scum..
Are you sure he’s dead ? A little plastic surgery & back in business you go.
I’m sure it was one of his jailers that wanted a promotion and a big fat clinton paycheck for his dirty deed.
That name sound familiar but I can’t remember why.
Oh, I thought maybe it was one of the guys who had to testify against the clinton gang that jumped out a 10 or 20 story window the night before or maybe the guy who committed suicide by shooting himself in the back of the head.
Brown was killed in a plane crash. Foster was shot through the mouth.
Old – your memory is failing 😉 That was Seth Rich.
Brown was secretary of something or other in the slick administration. He was told before he went on an official trip to Europe that someone had the goods on him and he was going down on his return. He said that he also had the goods on many others in the admin and he would NOT go down alone. His plane crashed (blew up?) killing all on board.
He was killed in a plane crash near the border of Croatia back in 1996.
Thanks John – another great article.
And another sad day in America.
Im a white male who is descended from the people who threw out the king and his cronies ,if I give my word I keep it ,so yea they would be afraid of me. I took an oath: and will keep it all you take with you wheen you die is your name and mine will be clean!
NO they are not afraid of incels
Says the Ammoland village idiot…
Well you have nothing to worry about then.
As were each and every one of the Founding Patriots. Extremists,Terrorists, Charlatans and Worse. If I am to be labelled an Extremist by a Tyrannical Government Agency. I wear that label with Pride and the knowledge that if need be. I will carry it all the while fighting to the very end for the Freedoms and Liberty..That many thousands of citizens so labeled, carried to their graves in the fight to vanquish Tyranny from this nation of Free People. In Liberty…Keep Your Powder Dry.
Our out of control government is extremist.
So if I own, use and refer to traditional American Patriotic symbols I am an extremist? GOOD! I admit it! Come and get them FBI/KGB – if you have the balls! Keep in mind I consider the FBI a communist political weapon!
What in the hell is our government doing? The two lists l saw didn’t burn our city’s and terrorize the residents. What about the radical left and their organizations? We are living in the Twilight zone!
Well? OUR side isn’t allowed to play with matches.
So I took the oath to protect our country from invaders both foreign and domestic and now I am a MVE? Well then WTF is the oath that they take now. I hereby swear to do anything my government says to do including killing our countries people that support the constitution or say anything that makes our government look bad by pointing out its mistakes? OMG, all this has to be stopped and everything needs a reset and to be changed. I pray 2022 is the start of that change and if the republicans are in power of everything that… Read more »
On Pelosi’s husband? Ummm, DRUGS were in his system. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/paul-pelosi-allegedly-slurred-speech-drug-system-handed-police-privilege-card-dui-bust
Sad to say the you CAN NOT trust even the FBI any more! SHAMEFUL!
the fbi was set up by a cross dresser hiding who he was ….trust fbi……hummmm they have never been trust worthy if they cant make a case they fake it and on occasion they are caught and old cases are looked at by someone else and lo and behold all bad they have faked science, lied about results
Pretty sure boarding a government owned ship, seizing its government owned cargo, and throwing same into the harbor is pretty extreme. Running, in some cases for miles, in order not to miss your chance to shoot at your own troops, would also seem extreme to some. Yet our ancestors did both in the Boston Tea Party and the Battles of Lexington and Concord. We’re already bitter clinging deplorables. Making the move to bitter clinging deplorable extremists isn’t that big of a deal. Although you might need to use a smaller font on your business card. “I would remind you that… Read more »
fbi missed a few terms. Using “bitter clinger” or “deplorable” in reference to yourself clearly indicates you are a militia-violent-extremist. As for myself, in letters to my representatives I have referenced the second amendment and that misguided law generates resistance. Guess petitioning my government makes me a violent extremist – even though I wouldn’t have a clue how to find a militia to join, cannot shoot for shit (have had 3’+ groups at 50 yards!), and generally am emotionally incapable of doing harm. Notable exception for fire ants who all deserve to die! Use of Amdro clearly classifies me as… Read more »
You do not have to worry. The assumption has already been made,(posts on Ammoland).
Interesting how the Antifa symbol, based on the communist symbol, is not listed. Last tie I checked, the symbol represented violent extremism in the form of persecuting the populous and silencing dissent via “disappearances” and political prisons.
The atfe is a criminal treasonous, tyrannical, terrorististic, murderous branch of the U.S. government. Most of the above crimes are of capitol nature and are worthy of capitol punishment. Some but certainly not all of their other crimes are murder by proxy, assault, theft, breaking and entering, threats both verbal and insinuated, lying on official government paperwork, intimidation, trespassing, stalking, Lying under oath. There are very few people or government agents who deserve the wrath of the courts or the citizenry more than those who work for the atfe. Alkida and their ilk could take lessons from the atfe on… Read more »
So if I fly a Michigan State University spartan flag (spartan helmet in profile) on game day does that make me (and a million other people whose school’s teams are called Spartans) a MVE? I suppose flying the Betsy Ross flag on 19 April (Lexington and Concord), 04 July, and 17 September (Constitution Day) does make me a MVE. Seems odd since the most violent thing I have ever done is kick myself in the ass for doing something stupid.
THAT and all the posting you have done on here, you filthy scum agitator and threat to AMERICA! (Just so you know, I’ll be in the trenches right along side you!)
This is why all second amendment supporter’s are targeted in this FULL BLOODED IDIOTIC DOSSIER……MOLON LABE….
This is why we never used the FBI as reference or considered them experts. Some analyst put this together without any firsthand knowledge and completely fails to show that these possible indicators in themselves do not equal criminal activity nor are to be used alone when identifying anyone.
The agency itself and current direction is more of a threat than most people who are listed with its political enforcement and current views of the public.
They do not represent law enforcement and most agencies want nothing to do with them including other feds.
Back in the 80s the Fat Boy Institute created the “Drug Carrier Profile” and tried to convince the courts that the “Drug Carrier Profile” was probable cause.
The “Drug Carrier Profile” included traveling by air with only carry on luggage.
That’s no BS, I remember that.
When I was “On the job” every time the FBI showed up it was a shit-show, they did not share info. Mostly grandstanders.
Almost worked for the FBI. Came back from the Nam and they and LAPD blanketed the Marine base in Utah. Applied for both in ‘70, never heard from the FBI, so LAPD it was. Five years later the FBI wanted me to take my testing. They had lost my application. I toured their office in L.A., it was like a fishbowl. The agents were clustered in desks in the middle of a big room and the supervisors were in offices watching them. Not for me. At least in the PD I felt I was accomplishing something, crushing crime in the… Read more »
Do you regret California didn’t have a handgun roster when you came back from the Nam?
What do you think of your predecessors in CA law enforcement?
What do you think of the CA enforcers who beat an elderly woman during Katrina after she went and got the old revolver they asked her to go get?
What would you do if Utah enforcers enforced Utah gun laws aginst you?
So you never issued a speeding ticket ?
Lon Horiuchi is the sniper who shot Vicki Weaver.
The FBI, which called in 400 heavily armed agents, with helicopters, armored personnel carriers, and trained snipers, all deployed against a single family. The FBI’s rules of engagement allowed agents to shoot on sight. FBI sniper Lon Horiuchi shot Randy’s wife Vicki in the head as she held her infant daughter. Horiuchi was a West Point grad who served in the U.S. Army. Military snipers are trained carefully to “acquire” their targets, so there is little chance the killing was accidental. There were no warrants for her arrest. At the time she was gunned down, she was helpless. She was… Read more »
Better watch out, talk like that will put you on their list!!!!!!
That’s what you call Freedom of Speech when you say something like that and then you are considered a terrorist. We no longer have a government for and by the people. It is now for the government and the politically connected that run our country and run us and it becomes more of a dictatorship every day. Hello NWO, the left is trying to put us there more and more every day.
The Fbi is truly a rouge agency.
fbi atf all crooks working under color of law read title 18 242 it was written to keep police honest….good luck with that power corrupts ..and they are that
“Rouge” is a kind of makeup.
Pretty sure you meant “Rogue.”
I agree but considering that rouge is just another word for red, both apply. Think communist or communist sympathizer. I guess that makes the eFfed up Bunch of Incompetents a ‘rogue rouge agency.’
The Fbi is truly a rogue agency. FTFY. You have them wearing rouge which is the reddish stuff ladies use as makeup. Although I would not be surprised if ATF and FBI agents used it too, so you might be correct after all . Have a great day!
J. Edgar Hoover and his boyfriend did.
The good old days when they hid in the closets.
The FBI is quickly gaining a reputation as a politically directed Gestapo and losing its good old, Elliott Ness reputation as the protector of a virtuous and honorable America. Of course, it would be a big error to think that it was ever pure and angelic. Crime investigation includes huge gateways to play both sides of the game.
and way too many power hungry nuts , Im arresting you for not having Id walking does not require id …dont get smart with me…many of them are so stupid that this remark has only one answer.. a cant get to your level of stupid…so anything I say will be to smart for you
and yes there are more than a few police that think you have to have Id at all times riding a horse nooo walking nooo riding a bike nooo they should really give an iq test to prospective police and a quiz on rights would cut down on bad incidents
Yes, weed out the Barney Fifes.
Part of defunding the police is so that they can promote people that are not as qualified and they can create a force of people that just follow orders and don’t think. They are doing the same thing with our military.
The Ruby Ridge sniper has long been identified as Lon Horiuchi.
FBI “Fuxx-in’ Biden Idiots”!
“When the government fears the people, you have liberty”. Sound familiar?
Kind of like DHS putting out an internal advisory that the Border Patrol would be most likely to support an armed insurrection. I guess being able to think freely without supervision terrifies the powers that be.
Yes, and now with eighty-seven thousand new IRS agents coming on board, the government will be able to peer into the lives of every American, every year, through tax filings and financial records.
Yes, and the first person you see decides what is a legal and what is not. When you protest the second person can either support the wanted action or refuse it siding with you or compromise. If it were law there should be no compromise or agreement other than what the first person said if they were following a tax law as written. It’s a big scam. They are going to use the IRS to try and make us comply with their NWO. People get worried when they cannot work anymore, are retired and depend on seeing that check in… Read more »
I laugh the va calls why dont i use my benefits medicare sends letters irs asked why I did not take any of the handouts these agencies need to go
Yes, they want us depending on them for too much and anytime you do you sell your soul to them and become more dependent on them to the point that they have you by the BALLS and that is how they would like everyone to be. No independence. Don’t grow your own food, don’t raise your own meat and don’t have any chickens for eggs. Live in the city and don’t drive to the store take mass transit while I fly around in my jet spewing more carbon into the air on one trip than you do with your car… Read more »
Stalin, Mao and every other “Tin Pot Dictator” in history smile up from the lowest pits of Hell, to see what has become of our Republic!
Some day, low life, cowardly sniper Lon Horiuchi will join them!
a goodly number of these tyrants need to be dumped in caustic soda to clean up their act
The FBI are like all things liberal. Traditional honor and integrity is dispatched. Replaced with the liberal diversity catalog.
They want to call me a Militant Terrorist? Then fine, I can call them Fascist Democrat Gestapo.
Revolutionary soldiers / minuteman imagery is also representative of the National Guard’s .. I have a minute man on the side of my highschool ring…being that I graduated from the National Guard Youth Challenge Program, in lieu of highschool…that was a great time i my life…
I guess one of the reasons big army tried taking the national guard’s tanks…and Apaches. Hmm, I wonder why. YOU KNOW WHY.
A corrupt & complicit LEA tasked with labeling American Patriot’s as a Terrorist while funding & promoting BLM/Anti-Fa/NFA. So any sports TEAM uses Spartan Helmet Icon or LE who wear Spartan T-Shirts, read Steven Pressfield’s book “Gates of Fire” or watch the Movie “300” are now Terrorist’s. Beyond dumbed down society & stupid ideological CULT thinking & programming on display. What could possibly go wrong with this obvious overt Constitutionally illegal agenda & continuous rhetorical False Flag NAZI Tactics ? Roman Catholic Vatican UN Agenda continually exposed. Way off the Reservation & far, far, far beyond “Mission Creep”. “This and… Read more »
Great article but 2 corrections: 1) His name was Duncan Lemp not Lamp.
2) It’s the Gonzalez Flag, flown at the Battle of Gonzalez not the “Alamo flag”.
Street – glad to see I ain’t the only one that caught the “Alamo Flag” gaffe 😉
Way back in the dark ages when they still taught Texas State history we learned the flag flown at the Alamo was most likely the 1824 Republic of Mexico flag. That was because the Texicans were trying to prevent Santa Anna from becoming a (bigger) dictator by not adhering to the Mexican Constitution.
YEP!
It’s been called the “Alamo Flag” because when the “This Is Texas Freedom Force” stands guard at The Alamo, (And many other Texas monuments and buildings they protect.) THIS flag is often seen.
Where were you?
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/removed-statue-dredges-racism-against-blacks-latinos-texas-rangers-history-n1227716
Playing by the pool…
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10227951132712995&set=a.3607620598479
I dumped a little over 30 grand on a “summer project” All either.350 Legends, 300 BO, 7.62×51, 7.62×39 AR, 5.56. both rifle and pistol configurations.
Doing what I was SUPPOSED to be doing… Playing by the pool…
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10227951132712995&set=a.3607620598479
Got it.
The next time anyone tries to remove Texas monuments, you will “stand guard,” is that correct?
Yes! I joined the group just before I had to leave for this project. We held a protest against the Ector County Sheriff’s at Big Daddy Zanes in Odessa, Texas. I traveled over there as a member of Open Carry Texas, then met the group, This Is Texas Freedom Force. All during the time I was suing Marfa, Texas for f’ing up the gun shows they begged me to produce for them right after I co-authored the first Texas 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Resolution in July 2019. I have stood up against Antifa several times, last one being Dallas with Stewart… Read more »
Oh, I don’t question if you would show up. Destroying history, is something that should be stopped.
I was just curious about the future vs the past.
Respectfully, the border operations don’t seem too effective.
I bought 40 acres and established an operation back in 2012 on the Texas border because a bunch of blow hards in Tulsa were hoot-tooting about how they would all man-up and stop all the illegals if I bought land down there.And THAT was because I told them the only way to stop them is to put men on the border. NOT like those two dip-shit groups The Minuteman Project and the Minuteman Civil Defense Corps. THEY ended up F’ing up ANY chances of getting any sizeable manpower on the border to support the border Sheriffs. This after they sat… Read more »
It’s disappointing, isn’t it, that American tax payers have spent so many billions on border security and yet we have tens of millions of people living in the U.S. illegally.
Maybe politicians will change the way birthright citizenship is administered (that is, eliminate it), begin enforcing laws governing who can work in the U.S., and improve the enforcement of visas.
THAT will only occur when the apathetic amongst us rise up off their complacent asses and begin to dictate to our “representatives” and then hold their feet to the fire or IMMEDIATELY oust them rather than playing pussy-pity games like, “waiting to vote them out of office”. We are a nation that has lost our backbone, Veterans excluded.
You crack me up.
It’s a veteran who has admitted he hasn’t done jack and he actively works against people who are politically involved.
You idolize him.
BTW, when you write stuff like that (that non-veterans are spineless), do you ever worry that there are people who don’t know veterans in real life? People may read your comments and think all veterans are like you. There are ads every day on radio and TV pleading for people to contribute to veteran charities – who do you think contributes?
veterans and their families are the largest contributors to other vets, even the groups helping the mentally ill homeless vets in most of the country are families of vets that were lost
we are the targets of atf and fbi people doing what is right and christian
I don’t know WHY, but for some reason my response isn’t posting?
I was playing by the pool all summer long…
https://www.ammoland.com/2022/08/leaked-documents-show-fbis-militia-violent-extremist-is-you/comment-page-1/#comment-2951524
I’ve seen the Gonzalez Flag referred to as the “Alamo” flag twice, you and the author; no where else. The flag that flew at the Battle of the Alamo was likely the “1824” flag.
The entire leak is BS, it’s a big play on reverse psychology they’re going to tell you how violent and extreme you are, how you disregard the sanctity of human life… they’re going to tell you all how horrible you are how you’re the dredge of society, the bane of the democratic existence, and everything that’s wrong with America. They’re going to say your beliefs have no moral foundation and they are the sole proprietor of decency. Truth is they’re trying to convince you not to do what you think is right, not to put to use the things that… Read more »
Ridiculous……Most police if not all are included as with federal agents are in this MVE groups….. LETS GO BRANDON opps I’m MVE too retired military and police officer…..
Let’s face it, in the eyes of the Marxist Left. If you own a gun, talk about owning a gun, or know someone who owns a gun, you’re an MVE
“I will self-report right now that everyday in the Senate I wear my boots that have the Gonzales battle flag on the back.”
Senator Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz Slams Boot on Table During Senate Hearing on FBI Oversight
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newsweek.com/ted-cruz-slams-boot-table-fbi-oversight-hearing-1731023%3Famp%3D1
By the FBI’s B.S. propaganda, I guess I am potentially a violent extremist, and proud of it. So are most of my friends, most of my family and practically everyone at the local VFW.
Vicki Weaver was not shot by an ATF sniper. The shooter was an FBI agent. Roy Finicum was not shot by an FBI agent, he was shot by Oregon State Troopers.
Lon Horiuchi shot Randy’s wife Vicki
The shooter was FBI He also got away with manslaughter charges dropped.
John,yeah that piece of crap has been living free as a bird in Hawaii for years after cold blooded murder of that young woman. A lot of people don’t know but Barr was AG then also. If that useless bastard had done his job that incident would never had happened.
And this poor guy was murdered by Marines. Semper Fi!
What a drug marine?
Yes, the U.S. Marine Corps was sent to the (Redford, Texas area) Presidio, Texas area to perform drug interdiction operations along the western Texas border area. This young man was tending goats and was mistaken to be aiming a rifle at the Marines that were supposedly under cover and concealment.I have lived in the Presidio area going on 11 years and his big brother, Manrique (SP?) is now the Presidio, Texas Chief of Police.
That’s their story. Trigger happy drug warriors.
Don,but Finicum was sure as hell shot at by the FBI. It was FBI shooting that caused him to crash his vehicle in the first place. The FBI started the entire chain of events that led to that man’s cold blooded murder. It may had been an OST bullet that killed him but it was not for lack of trying by scumbag trash FBI.
Best get yer facts straight. Finnicum’s murder on video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uiluVAwk1FM
Hmmm, thanks TTAG for the great summer project ideas….. what to do with your 62,500lb Dresser 250C…..plasma cutter, check…..welding rod, check……..click here to place AR550 plate order…..
The danger is that politicians have used their influence with the FBI to weaponize it for personal and political gain. The biggest offender Dianne Feinstein and the democrats.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein has turned over documents to the FBI and answered questions from law-enforcement officials about her husband’s controversial stock trades, a spokesman for the California Democrat said on Thursday.
Feinstein, a former chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, spoke with the agency “voluntarily” and “provided additional documents to show she had no involvement in her husband’s transactions,” the spokesman added.
It’s all BS. She and he should get the Martha Stewart treatment.
Unequal justice under the law.
OreGONEISTAN
Under the watchtower of supreme liberalism, even weekend campers are “investigated” as militias.
This may as well be a SPLC handbill. The Southern Poverty Law Center is a left-wing hate group that is funded by leftist billionaires to demonize and marginalize conservatives and right-wing culture. In both this document and SPLC propaganda, we see the targeted behavior conflated with a bogeyman such as neo-nazis or KKK. In this instance, the bogeyman is “violent militias”.
This broad brush of tar is nothing less than outright slander.
Yes, and many libtards that have been programmed by the public school system will believe it.
Militia is only a bad word, IF YOU ARE A REPUBLICAN, CONSERVATIVE OR SUPPORT THE CONSTITUTION.
Your remark is the exact opposite of the truth and shows what a communist pr!ck you are… It makes no sense whatsoever.
My remark is a smart-ass remark. I would think you have read enough of my writing that you would have caught that. It’s how the left views the right. Double Standards. My remark only stands true for a deplorable like me while on the other hand and democrat could say it and it would be ok. Just like democrats don’t break the law while smoking crack, showing us guns and screwing a whore. Just like pelosi and obiden have their sons do business deals that undermine America and enrich their mommy and daddy’s. I am surprised that you would think… Read more »
When you say what a leftist POS would say, and make NO indication that you’re being sarcastic, mixups can happen. I’m on here rather often, but not so often that I catch what everyone’s saying… and I certainly do not read every comment closely enough to deduce when sarcasm is used.
That being said, I’ll remember in the future that you speak fluent carcasm and translate accordingly! Sorry for the rough treatment, and if the comments section allowed late-term deletions, I would remove it. Chalk this up to me not having enough coffee before reading comments….
LOL. NOT enough coffee and reading with only one eye. Can’t say I haven’t done that too. Take care.
Music,re-read your comment. I don’t suspect it came out as you intended at all.
Thanks Ope. I was being a smartass. Read what I said to Henry and it will be clear. Thanks for doing what he should have done.
“I like you, Music!” ~Ope-TEX-Bruce-Will-FordWill et ilk.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XsoSVdJikDw
These are the people that have been on the forefront of changing meanings of words to attack our history . was the gay 90s a period of rampant homosexuality……..No it was a period of growth and prosperity the word gay was hijacked because the word queer which is descriptive of abnormal behavior, or dandy …the term common in the era before but turned by its use by regulars to disparage colonists into something else left homosexuals in need of a “nicer” term they dont like homo too literal needs to be flowery ….whatever …regulated meant practiced or timed so (a… Read more »
Note the lack of reference to any leftist groups. Antifa, New Black Panther Party and of course, the Howdy Doody Club known as the Progressive New Left which is the favored club for the Red Diaper Doper Babies. That is the best evidence yet that the Progressive New Left, the former Weather. Underground has now taken over the FBI where once they were target number one of the FBI. The FBI has been corrupt since day one with J. Edgar laying a foundation of corruption. Generations have grown up in the ranks to be corrupted when they get to the… Read more »
that does look like where this is headed, waiting on a court ruling that does not favor them and they try court packing….it WILL turn to a shooting match, and many ex leos will find themselves targeted by government and the but but but I was a good follow and do what I was told leo wont help ,police know which laws they should not enforce Im not sure there is any gun law that would stand strict scrutiny…derringers were the gun of the well dressed so mouse guns protected….the inexpensive “saturday night specials” are protected under equal protection clause… Read more »
changing of meanings…good is bad bad is good…black is white right is privilege…..
yes, when the marxists can not win by the rule of law, they try to change the law. When they can not change the law, they try to change the. meaning of the words. When they can not change the meanings they ignore the law, and have their bureaucrat henchmen do what they wanted to do in the first place.
I think this new Inflation Reduction Act funding eighty seven thousand new IRS agents will give the Federal government the power to examine every citizen’s live through their income tax filings and finances … ever year.
And I for one, am just waiting for the call to arms. I will not stand by and watch the country I love, go down the toilet.
If the Military oath makes one a possible MVE. then so is the President. He takes an oath that is eerily similar. Notably “I swear to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States from all threats, foreign and domestic”
Any politicians that took that oath and turned around and passed ANY gun control laws belongs in prison awaiting their execution for Treason.
So apparently, taking care of your self makes you a mve?
yep self sufficient is bad
What are the primary investigative functions of the FBI? The FBI’s investigative authority is the broadest of all federal law enforcement agencies. The FBI has divided its investigations into a number of programs, such as domestic and international terrorism, foreign counterintelligence, cyber crime, public corruption, civil rights, organized crime/drugs, white-collar crime, violent crimes and major offenders, and applicant matters. The FBI’s investigative philosophy emphasizes close relations and information sharing with other federal, state, local, and international law enforcement and intelligence agencies. A significant number of FBI investigations are conducted in concert with other law enforcement agencies or as part of… Read more »
Silly me! I never knew Betsy Ross was a subversive. I always believed that she was one of the good guys. I already own, and fly, a Gadsden Flag, so Friday I bought myself a Betsy Ross flag. If I’m gonna hang I might as well do it in style.
As woke as the government agencies have become this does not surprise me, they are part of the swamp monsters that Trump didn’t get cleaned out.
When fifty so-called intelligence agency leaders claimed Hunter’s laptop info was Russian disinformation that says it all.
Whose side are these people on?
They are on the side of big, controlling government, I suspect.