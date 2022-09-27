Elections Are Coming! Time to Crush the Other Side

Tombstone, Arizona – -(Ammoland.com)- Election Day is fast approaching, and as I feared (and as usual), Republicans are doing their best to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. It’s up to us to try and save them from their own stupidity.

I know there are many Republicans who have proven to be less than supportive of (and sometimes downright hostile to) the battle for our rights. I don’t like it, but we must keep the bigger picture in mind.

We GunVoters must act in our own best interests. Like it or not, we live in a two-party system.

One of those parties has declared all-out war on our rights, while the other has an official policy of supporting our rights. Unfortunately, their support often turns out to be more lip service than action. While I’d love to see the two parties competing for our votes by trying to outdo each other with pro-rights legislation or have a viable third-party emerge with a solid pro-rights platform, those cards are not in our hands.

Until things change, our options are limited.

Only a few Democrats in Congress – or in state legislatures – claim to support gun owner rights. Virtually all of those will follow their party leadership in support of gun control legislation when called upon to do so, regardless of the pro-rights promises they made in their campaigns. On the other side of the aisle, Republicans talk a good game, but when they gain power, the talk tends to fizzle, and we don’t seem to get much traction. And far too often, a handful of Republicans split off from the party line and vote in favor of some Democrat-instigated gun control measure or refuse to support rights restoration legislation – all in the interest of being perceived as a “moderate,” or worse, a “maverick.”

As frustrating as it is, it’s the hand we have been dealt, so we need to make the best of it. That means doing our best to deny Democrats a majority in any legislative body. A Republican in Name Only [RINO] or two amid a herd of elephants is a nuisance, but a few RINOs amid a herd of jackasses is a catastrophe. That’s because the party with the majority gets to set the agenda. We might not get what we want from a Republican majority, but we are less likely to get new restrictions on our gun rights. On the other hand, a Democrat majority is guaranteed to push through an anti-rights agenda, giving the RINOs an opportunity to stab us in the back.

If we want to minimize the chances of bad legislation getting passed, our only option is to do everything we can to ensure the Democrats don’t win a majority in any legislative body.

That means ensuring that Republicans win – even the back-stabbing Republicans we can’t trust.

The time to hunt RINOs, is during election Primary season before they get into the General Election. Once in the General election cycle, GunVoters must prevent Democrat majorities, even if that means using RINOs to block seats.

Just a few months ago, it looked like Republicans were going to sweep the elections in November. But, as Han Solo said to Luke Skywalker, “Don’t get cocky kid.” Republicans got cocky and stupid. A handful of them – including their Senate leadership – rescued the Democrats’ failing gun control scheme in the wake of the Uvalde horror. Then Republicans pushed for total abortion bans around the country after the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. Next, they gave Joe Biden and the Democrats another win with the “Inflation Reduction Act,” which was immediately re-characterized as a “climate change” bill. And they leaped right into the trap of helping to put Donald Trump back into the forefront of the campaign cycle, arguing whether the FBI and the Justice Department were playing fair or acting as enforcers for the Democratic administration.

All of those things served to either help activate the Democratic base and a lot of Independents or to turn off the Republican base.

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump is not on the ballot this November and shouldn’t be at the center of this election. Joe Biden’s not on the ballot either, but it’s his agenda that this election is all about, so it’s him and the actions – and consequences – of his policies that should be in the limelight.

Republicans should be focused on the economy, inflation, Biden’s destructive energy policies, foreign policy, Afghanistan and the resulting collapse of world stability, and the rights of parents to have control of the curriculum being fed to their children in public schools. They should be highlighting the repeated and ongoing failures of this administration and the repeated promises from the Democrats that if they win majorities, they intend to abolish the filibuster, stack the Supreme Court, and ram through every bad idea that’s been thrown on the table over the past twenty years.

Biden’s divisive Philadelphia speech, and the ongoing smearing of patriotic, Constitution-loving Americans as dangerous extremists bent on destroying democracy, should be met with outrage and disgust.

That speech played over the top of images of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, along with clips of the “mostly peaceful protests” of the Democrats’ “Summer of Love” and snippets of price tags from grocery stores and gas stations should be the most prevalent commercial on TV and the internet from now until Election Day.

Republicans must remind the American people that things were better before and can be better again. That it’s our children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who are being saddled with the debt and disaster this administration has fostered. And that a smaller, less powerful, less intrusive federal government, respecting the people’s core rights and the Constitution’s basic limitations, with more power and control given back to state and local government, is the only way to bring our country back.

What good is it to “save the planet” if we destroy our nation and our quality of life in the process? And especially, what good is it if we fail to “save the planet” and still destroy our Republic?

The Democrats’ policies aren’t saving the planet. They’re not building a brighter future. They’re not making us safer or freer or more prosperous. They’re eating our wealth and the wealth of generations to come. They’re destroying opportunity, stifling innovation, emboldening our enemies, and driving up crime rates, poverty, homelessness, drug addiction, suicide, racism, and oppression.

If you want to stop the assaults on our liberty, the attacks on our right to arms, our right to free speech, our right to assemble, our right to protect our families… You must stand up now and get involved in the political process. Those who say it’s useless are just guaranteeing their own prophecy. Those who would rather call for civil war than getting out and vote are closing the door on peaceful solutions and inviting their own destruction. You can’t win if you can’t get the American people on your side, and if you can get the American people on your side, then do it now, when there’s a chance to do it without resorting to violence.

Get involved with your local Republican clubs. Volunteer to be a poll worker or a poll watcher. Volunteer to make calls or knock on doors for good candidates. Write letters to the editor of your local papers, supporting good candidates and exposing the bad.

I believe this election could be our last chance to save the Republic. Please do your part to ensure that the anti-rights extremists don’t win.

About Jeff Knox:

Jeff Knox is a second-generation political activist and director of The Firearms Coalition. His father Neal Knox led many of the early gun rights battles for your right to keep and bear arms. Read Neal Knox – The Gun Rights War.

The Firearms Coalition is a loose-knit coalition of individual Second Amendment activists, clubs and civil rights organizations. Founded by Neal Knox in 1984, the organization provides support to grassroots activists in the form of education, analysis of current issues, and with a historical perspective of the gun rights movement. The Firearms Coalition has offices in Buckeye, Arizona, and Manassas, VA. Visit: www.FirearmsCoalition.org.