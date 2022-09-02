Biden Rhetoric An Opportunity That Must Be Taken Seriously

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- President Biden’s speech Tuesday (Aug. 30) had a fair bit of harsh rhetoric for Second Amendment supporters. The upcoming one Thursday (Sept. 1), will likely have a lot of rhetoric aimed at Second Amendment supporters as well.

We need to take this shift in tone seriously. By labeling his opponents “fascists,” Biden has escalated the rhetoric in a very irresponsible manner. The stigmatization that has been wielded against us will increase, and it looks like things have moved beyond stigmatization to property damage. Hopefully, things don’t escalate further than that.

That said, we have to assume that the language Biden is using will figuratively sign some permission slips in the minds of some anti-Second Amendment extremists. For instance, look at the leak from the New York Attorney General’s office, currently run by Letitia James, of a tax form for Nikki Haley’s political advocacy group. James needs no introduction to Second Amendment supporters, given what she tried to do to the NRA.

Who else will decide that what they see as desperate times will resort to desperate measures? We don’t know. But we have to take the threat seriously. This is part of the reason that Second Amendment supporters should adopt the “precinct strategy” as modified by the Virginia Project.

Let’s be very blunt, Biden and others have been unleashing a lot of claims about the purported risk to democracy posed by them not getting their way on a host of issues, including their desire to infringe on our Second Amendment rights. Well, Second Amendment supporters have been perhaps the foremost practitioners of democracy in our efforts to beat anti-Second Amendment extremists like Biden.

Now is the time to double down and triple down on being practitioners of democracy. We’ve used it before to turn back assaults on our freedoms and to remove those who voted to punish us for horrific crimes and acts of madness we didn’t commit from office.

In addition, now is the time to carry out massive outreach, while being extremely mindful about our approach and how we come across to our fellow Americans. This is not being a “Fudd” or “Negotiating Rights Away.” Instead, that mindfulness and consideration are the best shot Second Amendment supports have to seize the opportunity to show our fellow Americans that Biden and other anti-Second Amendment extremists have lied about us in the past and are lying about us now.

Joe Biden decided to paint us as villains. Instead, he has handed us a chance to obliterate the credibility of himself and anti-Second Amendment extremism through their extreme agenda and rhetoric. Pouncing on this chance could very well make defeating anti-Second Amendment extremists via the ballot box at the federal, state, and local levels much easier for a long time.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.