Opposing Gun Control Is Not A Danger To Democracy

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Lately, there has been a push to make passing gun control an essential element of “defending” democracy. The notion that opponents of gun control are a danger to democracy is something that Second Amendment supporters need to take down – without any mercy whatsoever.

Second Amendment supporters have been using the tools of democracy to protect our rights for decades. We discuss Second Amendment issues with our friends, family, and neighbors. We write letters to the editor, op-eds, and even publish books. We have our own outlets (Ammoland, Bearing Arms, The Reload). We join pro-Second Amendment organizations. We write our elected officials. We also VOTE.

In other words, Second Amendment supporters are arguably the foremost practitioners of democracy.

We’ve used these tools for decades, and with a great deal of success. In some ways, anti-Second Amendment extremists miss the mark by demonizing the National Rifle Association. The NRA does a lot, don’t get me wrong, but Second Amendment supporters who make the defense of our rights a make-or-break voting issue give pro-Second Amendment groups the strength they wield.

So, why is this lie being spread? The fact of the matter is that anti-Second Amendment extremists are losing the argument. People know that when police are being defunded, when crime is increasing, and that even if they get there, cops can botch things, they need to be ready to protect themselves. Furthermore, once they have the means to protect themselves, they won’t want to give them up.

That puts anti-Second Amendment extremists in a huge bind. When they are caught with something like this, they fall back on their usual approach: They fear-monger. They fear-mongered about modern multi-purpose semi-automatic long longs. They fearmonger about concealed carry.

Now, the focus is shifting. They’re going away from the guns and to fear-mongering about Second Amendment supporters. This prejudice-fueled propaganda could get very ugly for Second Amendment supporters. Think of the social stigmatization that already takes place. Now, some anti-Second Amendment extremists want to make gun ownership akin to tobacco use.

And, of course, we will see more censorship from Silicon Valley – again, in the name of “protecting” democracy by suppressing “misinformation.” Financial deplatforming could also follow from this new wave of fear-mongering. Corporate gun control could become a way for a business to improve its ESG score.

This isn’t a fight that can just be won by defeating anti-Second Amendment extremists via the ballot bot at the federal, state, and local levels. It will also require winning over the hearts and minds of our fellow Americans.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.