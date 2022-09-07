Blackhound Optics Announces Emerge Riflescopes

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-Blackhound Optics is pleased to announce the pinnacle of high-value precision optics, with the all-new Emerge line of riflescopes! Designed and engineered in the United States, and built with premium HD glass from Japan, the new Emerge line of riflescopes offers outstanding quality, features, and reliability in an all-inclusive package, at a great price.

The Blackhound Emerge optical system, combined with all-new MOA and MIL glass-etched illuminated reticles, offers undeniable clarity and precision for hunters and shooters alike. These First Focal Plane (FFP) riflescopes are equipped with machined aluminum precision turrets with 2nd turn indicator, 34mm main body tube, Type III level hard anodizing and zero stop.

Each of the four Blackhound Emerge riflescope models is equipped with ergonomically designed knurling on all turrets, parallax and illumination controls, zoom ring and adjustable eyepieces for comfort and accurate adjustments with or without gloves.

As with all Blackhound optics, the Emerge riflescopes are shockproof/waterproof, and go through a rigorous two-step quality control process before ever reaching a customer’s door. First, each optic is thoroughly inspected and tested before leaving the factory, and then personally inspected again by a member of the Blackhound quality assurance team headquartered in the U.S. Every Blackhound Optic includes the inspection card inside the box, welcoming each customer to the Blackhound family.

Additionally, every Blackhound optic includes everything to mount your optic, including the proper torque specs! Included in the box:

Scope hood

Picatinny scope rings

Flip-up lens caps

Lens cloth

Two Magnetic mounting bubble levels

All necessary tools

Note: Due to compliance with new shipping regulations, Blackhound is now unable to include a lithium battery with every optic.

The all-new Emerge riflescopes will surely be a great addition to the Blackhound lineup, and like every optic that bears the Blackhound name, they are backed by a simple, but unconditional Lifetime Warranty Promise.

Models

About Blackhound Optics

Blackhound Optics is dedicated to making quality optics that help consumers find their passion in all shooting sports arenas. Backed by a Lifetime Promise – Blackhound Optics is committed to providing users the best quality optics on the market at the highest value possible. Right down to the torque specs, Blackhound Optics is the only optics company in the industry that provides the complete scope package with every scope purchase. Blackhound Optics is committed to helping you Find Your Passion.