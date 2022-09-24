NJ DC Project Announces its 2nd Annual Fundraiser & Gathering of Patriots

Mays Landing, New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- Women for Gun Rights – New Jersey State Director, Theresa Inacker, announces its Second Annual Fundraiser to be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 2pm-6pm at the Cologne Volunteer Fire Department, 2870 Cologne Avenue, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Both men and women are welcome to join us.

Special Guests & Speakers

Guests of great interest to the Second Amendment community in New Jersey include, Senator ‘Ed The Trucker’ Durr, Senator Mike Testa, Assemblywoman Claire Swift, Attorney Daniel Schmutter, Esq. of Hartman & Winnicki, P.C., and ANJR&PC’s Strikeforce, Tony Simon of the Second is For Everyone (Diversity Shoots), Plaintiffs Mark Cheeseman and Jay Factor, historian, and the women of the DC Project New Jersey group.

Holster Demonstration

Kelly Pidgeon, of Armed and Feminine will conduct a holster demonstration.

Silent Auctions

Silent auctions will be conducted for special items for valid NJFPID-holders (restrictions apply). Silent auctions will also be conducted for training certificates donated by our sponsors.

Ticket link:

www.dcproject.info/p/new-jersey-fundraiser-ticket

Tickets are $50 and include hors-d’oeuvres and soft drinks

Donation link: MUST SPECIFY NJ

www.dcproject.info/p/donation/

Sponsors include:

Sig Sauer, Ruger, CNJFO, GS2AGO, Legacy Indoor Range & Armory, Tactical Training Center, Compass Defense, LLC, WeShoot, TopShot, We Train USA.

Interested in sponsoring? Want more information? Contact Theresa Inacker, NJ State Director DC Project HERE. [email protected]

The DC Project raises awareness that firearms safety and violence prevention are achieved through education, not legislation; encourages the preservation of America’s gun culture; and highlights the diversity and rising demographic of female gun owners through ongoing advocacy because gun rights are women’s rights.