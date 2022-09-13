NYC Cancels CCW Firearms Permits & Begins ‘Soft’ Gun Confiscation ~ VIDEO

Dan Wos, Author of – Good Gun Bad Guy

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- On August 31, 2022, the City of New York released a letter telling its business owners to turn in their guns. New York State is known for some of the most draconian gun laws in the Country, but New York City is much worse. In a recent case called NYSRPA v. Bruen, the Supreme Court wiped out the worst of New York’s gun laws.

Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas explained in his written decision that New York gun laws were unconstitutional!

Unconstitutional in the way they required gun owners to show “proper cause” before they would be allowed, the government believes, is the “privilege” of exercising their right to carry a gun outside the home. He also made clear that New York gun laws must meet “historical tradition.” This means, if the reason for the gun law didn’t exist during the time of our founding, you can’t use it as an excuse to create a gun law today. For a day, New York gun owners we’re happy to know that they could almost exercise their 2nd Amendment rights like the rest of the country. It was a good day, but it didn’t last long because appointed Governor Hochul and her Democrat legislature had a new plan. Hochul is the woman who was handed the position of Governor in NY State after her predecessor resigned from office amidst a slew of disgraceful sexual misconduct allegations and thousands of unnecessary covid related nursing home deaths. Kathy Hochul was serving as Lieutenant Governor during the time these scandals were taking place.

Upon receiving news from the Supreme Court about the Bruen case, Kathy Hochul decided to defy the Supreme Court and the Constitution yet again and lay a whole new package of illegal gun laws over top of the brand new Bruen decision.

The new package of gun laws which was deceptively named The Concealed Carry Improvement Act, included the requirement of concealed carry applicants to release three years of all social media accounts to the government as part of the new “character and conduct review.” This results in gun owners being scrutinized by authorities and violating their privacy by having their conversations and private messaging rooted through by strangers without regard for their 4th Amendment rights. It also included A new requirement called “good moral character, ” basically a renaming of the previous prior “proper cause” requirement. When the Supreme Court said they can’t require “proper cause,” the NY legislature simply changed the name to “good moral character.”

Hochul and her crew also created a new list of businesses that were to be determined gun-free zones or, as they renamed them, “sensitive places.” This extensive list includes almost every type of business and place of gathering. Essentially making it impossible to carry a gun in public. [Read the entire letter here.] As of August 31, 2022, one day before the new unconstitutional package of gun laws was to go into effect, it appears New York City has issued a letter to licensees within the newly determined “sensitive places” who currently maintain an active premise business, limited carry, special carry or carry business license, telling them to turn in their guns.

The letter in question said, “as you should be aware, New York State has recently enacted laws that prohibit those who are licensed to carry firearms from carrying their firearm in certain locations.” It went on to say, “you are being sent this letter because your place of business may now be a sensitive location under this new law, and thus, continued possession of a firearm at this location is unlawful.”

In the letter, they made sure to remind business owners that if they defy the new law, they would be committing a class E felony. So, to make things easier for the business owners in these so-called “sensitive locations,” the licensing division letter went on to say, “If this applies to your place of business, please bring your applicable firearm to your local precinct in order for it to be safeguarded for you.” It sounds like confiscation without the inconvenient, time-consuming task of going door to door and in blatant defiance of the recent Supreme Court ruling. The good news is there are several lawsuits against this new package of unconstitutional gun laws, and some are in the process of seeking injunctions to halt New York’s tyrannical actions.

How long will it take to overturn this new law? We don’t know. It took the Bruen case seven years to wind its way through the court system.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

