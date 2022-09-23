Winchester Launches Educational Ammo 101 Series

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester is launching its “Introduction to Ammunition-Ammo 101” series, a four-part series that includes custom illustrations and information in the following ammunition categories: rifle, pistol, rimfire, and shotshell.

“The basics of ammunition, that is what we want to deliver with the Ammo 101 series,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing. “With millions of people across the United States starting their journey in the shooting sports as new firearm owners, providing easy-to-understand information on ammunition types is one way we can help educate our customers.”

The Ammo 101 series provides a basic overview of shotshell, centerfire rifle, centerfire pistol, and rimfire ammunition, showcasing ammunition construction, components, calibers, and common usage.

The Ammo 101 resource is free to download and is especially valuable for the thousands of shooting ranges and instructors nationwide who are introducing new entrants to shooting sports and hunting. It is available as a free download at Winchesters.mediaassets.com (click on “Sell Sheets”).

Instructors can incorporate this into their training presentations, use it as a handout or have it printed locally. For custom posters, metal signage, or questions on printing and sizing, Winchester does offer a printing resource available through REPCO Solutions.

About Winchester

A world leader in delivering innovative products, Winchester is The American Legend, a brand built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about the history of Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Winchester Ammunition is a proud supporter of the NSSF’s Project ChildSafe. For more information on the Own It? Respect It. Secure It.SM Initiative, please log on to: www.NSSF.org