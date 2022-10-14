Daniel Defense Announces New Daniel SoundGuard Suppressor Line

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Daniel Defense, manufacturer of the world’s finest firearms and accessories, today announces the release of a new line of hard-use and titanium suppressors.

Daniel SoundGuard Suppressors Powered by KGM provide multiple benefits to the user, with an emphasis on backpressure reduction.

“Through years of working with multiple military/law enforcement agencies – as well as consumers – our team pinpointed specific criteria for this family of suppressors,” said Marty Daniel, President and CEO. “In addition to the obvious, sound reduction, limiting the amount of toxic gasses, reducing muzzle flash and accuracy were all critical.”

These well-balanced, reliable suppressors utilize cutting-edge gas-flow dynamics that eliminate over-gassing and direct gas forward, substantially decreasing the amount of blowback. State-of-the-art KGM technology significantly lowers impulse noise levels, and a patent-pending baffle stack and proprietary coating on internal parts reduce a firearm’s flash signature to virtually zero. Patent-pending gas-flow pathing stabilizes rounds to ensure extreme accuracy with minimal point-of-impact shift.

Daniel SoundGuard Suppressors will feature the industry-standard 1.375-24UNS thread pitch, which allows for the use of multiple attachment options such as Keymo and ASR, and will debut with three direct-thread models: SG-556 (.223/5.56mm), SG-30 (.223 Rem – 300PRC), and SG-30Ti Titanium (.223 – 300PRC). Each model will include a direct-thread adapter and is backed by a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

To learn more about Daniel SoundGuard Suppressors, visit here.

About Daniel Defense:

Daniel Defense is a family owned and privately held firearms manufacturer located in Black Creek, Georgia. Founded in 2001 by President/CEO Marty Daniel, the company was born from Marty’s vision to create custom rifle accessories for his personal rifles. Twenty-one years later, his concepts have evolved into one of the most recognizable brands in the firearms world, consisting of the world’s finest AR15-style firearms, bolt-action rifles and accessories for civilian, law enforcement and military customers. Daniel Defense’s iconic brand remains unmatched in quality, precision, and world-class customer service. At Daniel Defense, we celebrate the liberty of our country, the enthusiasm of our customers and employees and the quality and accuracy of our products. To learn more, visit: https://danieldefense.com/.