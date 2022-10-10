U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, recently wrapped up the 10th annual GA Precision/Elite Tactical “GAP Grind” Pro/Am. The largest and most sought-after PRS match in the world, the GAP Grind drew 400 amateur and pro shooters from across the U.S. and globe. Internationally recognized as the only long-range precision rifle match of its kind, the competition has been the catalyst of introducing thousands of new shooters to the sport since its inception.

As part of this year’s competition, Elite Tactical, in conjunction with Bergara Rifles and Lapua rimfire ammunition, sponsored a side stage where shooters had the opportunity to try out the new Elite Tactical DMR3 riflescope with new EQL reticles. Shooters also competed for the side stage’s awards for the top pro and amateur.

In the main competition, Elite Tactical, Hoppe’s, and RCBS pro Robert Brantley won Top Tactical, and Elite Tactical pro Ryan Kerr won Top Production. Sponsored shooter Troy Livesay also placed 13th overall combined score (6th place Pro) and finished in fifth place as part of the team competition with his teammate Rick Lovely. Throughout the competition, Brantley, Kerr, and Livesay ran the Elite Tactical XRS3 riflescope.

The year’s largest PRS match drew hundreds of attendees, and more than 80,000 rounds were fired throughout the three-day event. In addition to competition stages, the GAP Grind featured a vendor area, live music and entertainment. Bushnell gave out $5,000 to the top-place finishers and added over $5,000 worth of products to the prize table. The brand also gave out three special awards during the event – the Deserving Amateur Award, the Deserving RO (Range Officer) Award, and the Top Sportsman’s Award, which is given to a competitor who exhibits the “spirit of the Grind” during the match by helping others and showing good sportsmanship.

“Sponsoring the GAP Grind is always a privilege, and this 10-year mark made it especially fun,” said Matt Rice, Bushnell senior media relations manager. “GAP Grind is all about giving both experienced and new shooters a welcoming place to test and hone their skills, and our partners at K&M, GA Precision and PRS have done a fantastic job of making that goal a reality.”

2022 Elite Tactical GAP Grind Winners

Top 5 Pros:

1 st – Daniel Hereid

– Daniel Hereid 2 nd – Francis Colon

– Francis Colon 3 rd – Chad Heckler

– Chad Heckler 4 th – Chris Simmons

– Chris Simmons 5th – Nathan Cushman

Top 5 Amateurs:

1 st – Toby Phillips

– Toby Phillips 2 nd – Tyler Yauch

– Tyler Yauch 3 rd – Jeff Johnson

– Jeff Johnson 4 th – Ryder Smith

– Ryder Smith 5th – Caleb Purinton

Top 5 Pro/Am Teams:

1 st – Tate Streater and Toby Phillips

– Tate Streater and Toby Phillips 2 nd – Chad Heckler and Jacob Strutt

– Chad Heckler and Jacob Strutt 3 rd – Joey McConnell and Ryder Smith

– Joey McConnell and Ryder Smith 4 th – Daniel Herald and Vince Yarling

– Daniel Herald and Vince Yarling 5th – Troy Livesay and Rick Lovely

Full Match Results Link

For more information on Bushnell Elite Tactical or to see their full lineup of optics, visit Bushnell.com . For additional information on the GAP Grind, go to kmprecisionrifletraining.com .

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable, and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts a leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing, and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.