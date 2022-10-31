Mossberg Wins Caliber Award for Best New Shotgun

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Mossberg 940 Pro Turkey Optic-Ready autoloading shotgun was awarded the 2022 Caliber Award for the “Best New Shotgun.” The Caliber Awards recognize the best new products in six categories and are presented annually by POMA (Professional Outdoor Media Association) in partnership with NASGW (National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers). This year’s award winners were honored at the NASGW Appreciation Dinner in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 25th.

The Caliber Awards offer an unbiased approach to honoring new innovative products. The voting panel is comprised of the people who buy and sell these products daily as well as media members who review and report on these products in the field. Over 170 submissions were narrowed down to three finalists in each category. Judges were asked to consider the uniqueness, market need, value of the product, ingenuity, and presentation.

As one of the newest members of the 940 Pro high-performance autoloading shotgun family, the 940 Pro Turkey shotgun is an optic-ready package that features a choice of 24 or 18.5-inch barrel lengths; HIVIZ® CompSight® fiber optic sight for quick target acquisition; Mossberg X-Factor ported choke tube for improved pattern density; full camo coverage in Mossy Oak® Greenleaf™; and a host of premium features and finishes. And the receiver features a cut to direct mount a low-profile, micro dot sight for proper eye alignment and quick target acquisition.

“Following in the footsteps of the 940 JM Pro, awarded the ‘Best New Shotgun’ honor in 2020, the 940 Pro Turkey continues to elevate this series of autoloading shotguns,” commented John MacLellan, Mossberg’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Our sales and marketing teams understood the need for an optic-ready platform for today’s turkey hunter and our engineering team delivered with the concept of a receiver cut to accept a low-profile optic combined with the reliability and feature-rich 940 platform. On behalf of Mossberg, thanks to POMA and NASGW for recognizing the uniqueness and value of the 940 Pro.”

