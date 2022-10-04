Vudoo Gun Works Announces The Mobius 1911

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Vudoo Gun Works, the leader in precision rimfire rifles, breaks tradition (with a twist) to redefine the 1911. The Vudoo Mobius blends innovation, aerospace manufacturing techniques, and the personal touch of highly detailed craftsmen to reimagine an American classic while still honoring the excellent original John Browning design.

Vudoo Gun Works Mobius 1911

The creation of the Mobius is a radical departure from other custom 1911s in that we literally turn the firearm inside out. Every process has been re-engineered from the ground up. With methods common in the aerospace industry, Vudoo has been able to redefine the production of the 1911. This is accomplished by ensuring that all components are manufactured to very close tolerances, allowing for proper assembly and function with an absolute minimum of hand-fitting. These advancements have led to precise and reliable operation, smooth fit and finish, and lead times that are measured in weeks rather than months.

The Möbius is currently available in three full-size models chambered in either 9mm or .45ACP, appealing to the traditional 1911 fans. All three models will feature Vudoo Logo VZ grips, Novak Sights and will ship with three magazines.

Now for the twist…staying true to our rimfire roots, the fourth model is a target .22lr of the highest standard. The target .22lr has its own proprietary adjustable sights, slide-mounted optic ready pic rail, and ships with two magazines. The .22lr slide assembly with mag will also be available as a conversion kit to the standard Möbius 1911.

Vudoo Mobius 1911 Features

Sights: Novak Sights

Grips: VZ Vudoo Grips

Finish: Three color options, Stainless, Black, and two tone

Magazines: Two Stainless Steel Magazines

Caliber: 9mm or .45ACP

Möbius 1911 MSRP: $2995.00

Möbius 1911 22LR Target: TBD

About Vudoo Gun Works

Based in St George Utah, Vudoo Gun Works has been redefining rimfire since bringing the V22 to market in 2017. The Vudoo Gun Works (VGW) V-22, is a patented rimfire repeater action, that matches the physical footprint of the short action Remington 700. This form factor has created an extremely precise, “true-to-scale” precision rifle, that has forever changed the landscape of rimfire competition. Since its inception, Vudoo Gun Works has been at the forefront of precision rimfire research and continues to innovate the future of a rapidly changing industry.