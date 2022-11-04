Gun Deals: Emperor MXP12 12Ga Shotgun +Flashlight & Shell Holder $168.68 FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun co with an early Black Friday sale on the Emperor Firearms MXP12 12 Gauge 18.5″ Pump Shotgun with a Tactical Flashlight & a Shell Holder for a crazy low $168.68 with FREE shipping.

Emperor MXP12 12Ga Shotgun The Emperor Arms MXP12 Pump Action shotgun in 12-gauge features an 18.5-inch chrome-lined barrel chambered for 2.75 and 3-inch shells, a synthetic stock, crossbolt safety, and a capacity of 4+1. The MXP12 is constructed of 4140 steel components, and comes standard with a generous recoil pad, an oversized slide release, and dual action bars. SPECIFICATIONS Gauge 12

Chamber 3”

Capacity 4+1

Barrel Length 18.5″, Chome-Lined

Safety Cross Bolt

Stock Synthetic

Forearm Synthetic with Picatinny Rail Includes Tactical Flashlight w/ Rail Mount

Shell Holder Emperor Arms is a family-owned Turkish firearms manufacturer, whose primary product line is shotguns. The company itself has been in business over 80 years, and has had a presence in the US for the last decade.

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.