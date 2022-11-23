Hornady’s Heavyweight, Lock-N-Load Iron Press Delivers

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Hornady engineered the Lock-N-Load Iron Press to be the heaviest, most rigid press in its class. This single-stage unit, powered with a spring-assisted 1-1/8-inch solid steel ram, is perfect for anyone demanding precision and repeatability from their reloading press.

This 28-pound workhorse press is manufactured with exceptionally tight tolerances and a smooth operating system designed to deliver consistent precision year after year. The Iron Press features Hornady’s patented Lock-N-Load® Bushing System, which ensures dies and bushings are securely locked in place with a simple twist that engages six locking lugs.

Swapping out is straightforward when reloaders need to change to another cartridge size. Simply twist the die counterclockwise, remove it and insert your next preset Lock-N-Load® die and bushing. Dies locked in their Lock-N-Load® bushings remain as they are set, in perfect alignment and ready for their turn in the press.

The unit also features a patented shell holder platform that lets the operator de-prime a case, remove the case to chamfer or deburr, and then quickly replace and prime. The Iron Press’s accessory deck enables quick access to trays for bullets or cases and storage for chamfer and deburr tools, case neck brushes, primer pocket cleaners, and more.

The gravity-fed Automatic Priming System, sold separately or as part of the kit, blurs the lines between progressive and single-stage reloading by allowing more processes to happen simultaneously. The machine upgrade includes the automatic priming system, large and small primer tubes, large and small primer pick-up tubes, primer housing tubes, primer catch trays and a small parts bag.

The Lock-N-Load Iron Press Kit includes:

Lock-N-Load® Iron Press®

Automatic Priming System

Die Caddy

Component Feed Bin & Bracket

Lock-N-Load® Die Bushings (3)

Lock-N-Load® Bench Scale

Powder Measure

Reloading Handbook

Unique™ Case Lube

Powder Funnel 22-45 cal.

Digital Caliper

Bullet Comparator Set of 6

Shell Holder Kit

Chamfer & Deburr Tool

Six Neck Brushes

Large & Small Primer Pocket Cleaners

